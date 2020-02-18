Gabriel Ebert and More Complete the Cast of ARSENIC & OLD LACE Starring Kathleen Chalfant, Marsha Mason & Michael Urie
Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein today announced additional cast members to complete the cast for the Gala Benefit Reading of the beloved classic comedy Arsenic & Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring, directed by Mr. Silverstein. The one night only event in celebration of Keen's 20th anniversary will take place Monday, February 24th at 7 PM at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues).
The complete cast will be Kathleen Chalfant as Martha Brewster, Marsha Mason as Abby Brewster, Michael Urie as Mortimer Brewster, Graham Rowat as Jonathan Brewster, Reg Rogers as Dr. Einstein, Steven Rattazzi as Teddy Brewster, Lilli Cooper as Elaine Harper, Chuck Cooper as The Rev. Dr. Harper, Gabriel Ebert as Officer O'Hara, Major Attaway as Officer Brophy, Kyle Sherman as Officer Klein, Ian Bedford as Lieutenant Rooney, Jay Russell as Mr. Gibbs, and Hal Robinson as Mr. Witherspoon.
This marks the first time father & daughter Broadway stars Chuck & Lilli Cooper are appearing on stage together, playing father and daughter!
In Arsenic and Old Lace, we meet two charming but not so innocent spinsters who have been poisoning lonely old men, their brother who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, their nephew who looks strangely like Boris Karloff, and poor Mortimer who does his best to control his family's antics just long enough to announce his engagement.
"Let's not exaggerate. At some time there may have been a funnier murder charade than Arsenic and Old Lace, which was acted at the Fulton last evening. But the supposition is purely academic. For Joseph Kesselring has written one so funny that none of us will ever forget it," said Brooks Atkinson in The New York Times upon its 1941 opening. Original Broadway production by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.
Keen Company creates theater that provokes identification, reflection, and emotional connection. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, we tell wholehearted stories about people striving to do their best and the decisive moments that change us. Keen has been honored with eleven Drama Desk nominations, two Drama Desk Awards, two Drama League nominations, and two Obie Awards.
The performance will be at Theatre 3 of Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues). Tickets will be $100, $150 (Premium Seating), $250 (Premium Seating with post show toast & meet the cast).
To purchase tickets to Arsenic & Old Lace, visit the Theatre Row Box Office (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues), order online at Telecharge.com, or order by phone at 212-239-6200.
For more information, visit KeenCompany.org.