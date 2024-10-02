FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL Raises Funds For Animals 

The production will run at the Players Theatre Oct 5 - Nov 10.
Literally Alive Family Theatre's production of Furever Home the Musical, running Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre Oct 5 - Nov 10, will donate a portion of all ticket sales to NYC animal rescues and shelters, and others around the United States.
Furever Home the Musical, written by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros, follows the story of five stray dogs living in an NYC animal shelter who share their "tails" while waiting to be adopted. Bravo, the new pup to the shelter, meets veterans Daphne Louise, Tex, Fifi, and Whoops. Together they learn the meaning of friendship and hope.
Thirteen shelters will receive donations from the musical, with each performance designating funds to a specific shelter. Below are the shelters and performance dates.
Tickets are available at FureverHomeMusical.com
Linus & Friends
Performance Date: Saturday, October 5 at 3pm
Website: https://www.linusandfriends.org/
All About Spay Neuter
Performance Date: Sunday, October 6 at 11am
Website: https://www.allaboutspayneuter.com/
Rescue Dogs Rock NYC
Performance Date: Saturday, October 12 at 3pm
Website: https://rescuedogsrocknyc.org/
Rebound Hounds
Performance Date: Sunday, October 13 at 11am
Website: https://www.reboundhounds.org/
Puppy Kitty NYCity
Performance Date: Saturday, October 19 at 3pm
Website: https://www.puppykittynyc.org/
Rescue City
Performance Date: Sunday, October 20 at 11am
Website: https://www.rescuecity.nyc/
Beastly Rescue
Performance Date: Saturday, October 26 at 3pm
Website: http://www.beastlyrescue.org/
AMA Animal Rescue
Performance Date: Sunday, October 27 at 11am
Website: https://amaanimalrescue.org/
Zani's Furry Friends
Performance Date: Saturday, November 2 at 3pm
Website: https://zanisfurryfriends.org/
Southside SPCA
Performance Date: Sunday, November 4 at 11am
Website: https://southsidespca.org/
Gatto Pups & Friends
Performance Date: Saturday, November 9 at 3pm
Website: https://gattopupsandfriends.com/
Washington Square Park Dog Run
Performance Date: Saturday, November 9 at 7pm
Website: https://wspdogrun.org/
Bidawee
Performance Date: Sunday, November 10 at 2pm
Website: https://www.bideawee.org/
