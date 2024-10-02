FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL Raises Funds For Animals 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Literally Alive Family Theatre's production of Furever Home the Musical, running Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre Oct 5 - Nov 10, will donate a portion of all ticket sales to NYC animal rescues and shelters, and others around the United States.

Furever Home the Musical, written by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros, follows the story of five stray dogs living in an NYC animal shelter who share their "tails" while waiting to be adopted. Bravo, the new pup to the shelter, meets veterans Daphne Louise, Tex, Fifi, and Whoops. Together they learn the meaning of friendship and hope.

Thirteen shelters will receive donations from the musical, with each performance designating funds to a specific shelter. Below are the shelters and performance dates.

Tickets are available at FureverHomeMusical.com

Shelter Performance Dates:

Linus & Friends

Performance Date: Saturday, October 5 at 3pm

Website: https://www.linusandfriends.org/

All About Spay Neuter

Performance Date: Sunday, October 6 at 11am

Website: https://www.allaboutspayneuter.com/

Rescue Dogs Rock NYC

Performance Date: Saturday, October 12 at 3pm

Website: https://rescuedogsrocknyc.org/

Rebound Hounds

Performance Date: Sunday, October 13 at 11am

Website: https://www.reboundhounds.org/

Puppy Kitty NYCity

Performance Date: Saturday, October 19 at 3pm

Website: https://www.puppykittynyc.org/

Rescue City

Performance Date: Sunday, October 20 at 11am

Website: https://www.rescuecity.nyc/

Beastly Rescue

Performance Date: Saturday, October 26 at 3pm

Website: http://www.beastlyrescue.org/

AMA Animal Rescue

Performance Date: Sunday, October 27 at 11am

Website: https://amaanimalrescue.org/

Zani's Furry Friends

Performance Date: Saturday, November 2 at 3pm

Website: https://zanisfurryfriends.org/

Southside SPCA

Performance Date: Sunday, November 4 at 11am

Website: https://southsidespca.org/

Gatto Pups & Friends

Performance Date: Saturday, November 9 at 3pm

Website: https://gattopupsandfriends.com/

Washington Square Park Dog Run

Performance Date: Saturday, November 9 at 7pm

Website: https://wspdogrun.org/

Bidawee

Performance Date: Sunday, November 10 at 2pm

Website: https://www.bideawee.org/

