FunikiJam's HOLIDAY BEAT Family Spectacular Shines Bright With NYC Kids

Yes Virginia, the adult cast of FunikiJam's HOLIDAY BEAT Family Spectacular does represent 7 different countries from around the world. But this year they are joined onstage by more NYC kids than ever before. Each performance will feature a different children's performance group and young performers who were chosen from hundreds of applicants to reflect the diverse population of New York City.

While on the surface HOLIDAY BEAT tells a simple story of Agent Bongo (Juan Espinal / RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) and his quest to throw the ultimate HOLIDAY PARTY, it also tells a universal story about trying to fit in and find one's place in the world. By engaging audience members as "new recruits" to explore celebrations of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Chinese New Year, and Shichigosan, HOLIDAY BEAT opens doors for families to talk about diversity while having fun together.

Composer and playwright, Brian Barrentine says," By integrating young talent into the show, we hope to reinforce the message of HOLIDAY BEAT in a tangible way." As Captain Jam says in the show "Music can take us around the world and teach us about ourselves and others, but it takes everyone working together to throw the ultimate celebration."

Featured children's groups include: JW Talent Kids, The Caedmon Chorus directed by Jeremy Davidson, and Brian Barrentine's Vocal Studio. Kid hosts and Holiday Helpers include Carsen Taylor, Charlie Reitzas, Naomi Jane Voigt, Dasha Dakkuri, Christian Booker and Noble B. Whitted. Junior Agents include: Ella Abal-Gellee, Chloe Albino, Brooke Charlotte, Reagan Farber, Natalia Forde, Gia Gopal, Corinne Gustavson, Julianna Layne, and Lena Marano. Also making a special appearance is adult performer, Charul Gopal.

FunikiJam's HOLIDAY BEAT plays throughout New York City from December 1 until December 31 with public performances at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W. 47th St., between 8th and 9th Avenues on Saturday, December 7th at 3:30 PM, and Sundays December 8th and 15th at 10 AM and 11:30 AM. Tickets at $37.50 are available at https://www.funikijam.com/see-a-show. Pre-show entertainment starts 15 minutes before curtain. Running time is 60 minutes and the show is recommended for families with children ages 10 and under. For more information, visit www.funikijam.com.





