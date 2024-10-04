FunikiJam World Music Unveils WORLD PARTY 2024 Season, Featuring Over 324 Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FunikiJam World Music is launching its WORLD PARTY 2024 season, running from September 9 to December 20, 2024. Known for bringing families together through music, movement, and interactive fun, FunikiJam's WORLD PARTY is an immersive musical adventure designed to engage, entertain, and educate toddlers and young children.

With more than 324 hands-on events planned, this season offers an exciting opportunity for toddlers, preschools, and daycare centers to explore global cultures through music, dance, and storytelling. Whether it's dancing to South African rhythms or jamming to the sounds of the Far East, FunikiJam ensures a fun, educational experience that also supports key developmental skills.

What's in Store for Toddlers and Daycares?

World Party AFRICA (September 9 - October 5): Celebrate South African rhythms, springtime, and Heritage Day traditions!

World Party RETRO USA (September 30 - October 19): From the twist of the 1950s to the groovy 1970s, toddlers will travel through time with music and dance!

Captain Jam TV Shoot (October 11 - 14): Be part of a live TV shoot with Captain Jam at Tin Mirror Studios!

World Party HALLOWEEN (October 20 - 31): Not-so-spooky Halloween fun blending global music with festive celebrations.

World Party FAR EAST (November 1 - 16): Explore vibrant festivals from the Far East through music and movement.

World Party FRIENDSGIVING (November 17 - 30): A global Thanksgiving celebration that promotes gratitude through music from diverse cultures.

World Party HOLIDAY (December 1 - 20): Celebrate the holidays with seasonal songs, stories, and special Off-Broadway shows!

Special Events for Families with Toddlers: FunikiJam will also feature special performances at key family events, including the Kiddie Academy Harvest Festival (October 25), North Bergen Library's Halloween Event (October 25), and the Starlight Club Holiday Spectacular (December 8).

Global Recognition for FunikiJam! FunikiJam is proud to announce that it has been named a Global Family Education and Entertainment Innovator by Lux Life Magazine, recognizing its dedication to creating fun, educational content for young children. WORLD PARTY 2024 continues this tradition by using music and play to bring global cultures to life.

Meet the Cast & Creative Team Leading the season is FunikiJam's founder, Brian Barrentine (aka Captain Jam), and beatriz cavalieri, Creative Program Director. The talented cast includes FunikiJam veterans Andrea Galata, Kyle Jack, and Victoria Yeager, alongside new faces Tom Toland and Ashlyn Baralt. Behind the scenes, Raïssa Dorff (Associate Producer, School Programs & Community Engagement) and Joe Mazza (Music and Media Producer) ensure each show is packed with energy and unforgettable music!

Perfect for Daycares, Preschools, and Families! FunikiJam's programs inspire creativity, motor skills, and social development through fun, developmentally appropriate activities. It's the ideal interactive experience for early childhood centers looking to engage toddlers in learning and play.

