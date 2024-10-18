Full Details Set for ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL at PAC NYC

The festival will feature Kathleen Turner, Misty Copeland, Alex Edelman and more.
Perelman Performing Arts Center’s PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL will run from October 29 – November 2, 2024. The festival will bring audiences into the room with trailblazers in art, music, comedy, film, sports, and more to talk about pushing boundaries, making a mark, and elevating the everyday to the iconic. The festival features cultural change-makers sharing their personal journeys and powerful insights, encouraging us all to be iconic in our own lives.
THE LINEUP: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
7:30pm: Opening Gala Honoring Tom Freston
THE LINEUP: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
6pm:
Serena Williams moderated by Michael Anders
The Dogist moderator TBA
8pm:
Renée Fleming moderated by Anna Deavere Smith
Questlove moderator TBA
9pm: Free performance with Baaba Maal on Lobby Stage
THE LINEUP: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
5:30pm: Free performance with Peter X on Lobby Stage
THE LINEUP: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
8:30am: Free community discussion with the NY Downtown Alliance on Lobby Stage
6pm:
ALOK moderated by Ilana Glazer
Ally Love moderated by Julee Wilson
7pm: Free performance by First Life on Lobby Stage
8pm:
Chloe Bennet and Charles Yu (from Hulu’s Interior Chinatown), moderated by David Henry Hwang
Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men Live! with guest TBA
9:00pm
Free performance by Chinatown Records 華埠錄音 on Lobby Stage
THE LINEUP: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
1pm:
Kathleen Turner moderated by Rachel Sussman
3pm:
Misty Copeland moderated by Crystal McCrary
Philippe Petit moderated by Bill Rauch
4pm: Free performance by Nora Schell on Lobby Stage
6pm:
Alex Edelman moderated by Laura Brown
Marcus Samuelsson moderated by Nilou Motamed
7pm: Free performance by COMMUNITY ROOM with Elijah Amitin of Zopa on Lobby Stage
8pm:
Michael Imperioli moderated by Clémence Michallon
Tribeca Talks with Alanis Morissette
9pm: Free performance by Kai, the Black Angel on Lobby Stage
DIGITAL ACCESS:
PAC NYC has partnered with Broadway Unlocked as the ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL’s Digital Venue. Livestream and Video on Demand will be available for select conversations.
TICKETS
For tickets call 212-266-3000 or visit pacnyc.org. All performances are located at PAC NYC at 251 Fulton Street.
