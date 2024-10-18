Full Details Set for ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL at PAC NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Perelman Performing Arts Center’s PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL will run from October 29 – November 2, 2024. The festival will bring audiences into the room with trailblazers in art, music, comedy, film, sports, and more to talk about pushing boundaries, making a mark, and elevating the everyday to the iconic. The festival features cultural change-makers sharing their personal journeys and powerful insights, encouraging us all to be iconic in our own lives.



THE LINEUP: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

7:30pm: Opening Gala Honoring Tom Freston



THE LINEUP: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

6pm:

Serena Williams moderated by Michael Anders

The Dogist moderator TBA



8pm:

Renée Fleming moderated by Anna Deavere Smith

Questlove moderator TBA



9pm: Free performance with Baaba Maal on Lobby Stage



THE LINEUP: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

5:30pm: Free performance with Peter X on Lobby Stage



THE LINEUP: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

8:30am: Free community discussion with the NY Downtown Alliance on Lobby Stage



6pm:

ALOK moderated by Ilana Glazer

Ally Love moderated by Julee Wilson



7pm: Free performance by First Life on Lobby Stage



8pm:

Chloe Bennet and Charles Yu (from Hulu’s Interior Chinatown), moderated by David Henry Hwang

Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men Live! with guest TBA



9:00pm

Free performance by Chinatown Records 華埠錄音 on Lobby Stage



THE LINEUP: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

1pm:

Kathleen Turner moderated by Rachel Sussman



3pm:

Misty Copeland moderated by Crystal McCrary

Philippe Petit moderated by Bill Rauch



4pm: Free performance by Nora Schell on Lobby Stage



6pm:

Alex Edelman moderated by Laura Brown

Marcus Samuelsson moderated by Nilou Motamed



7pm: Free performance by COMMUNITY ROOM with Elijah Amitin of Zopa on Lobby Stage



8pm:

Michael Imperioli moderated by Clémence Michallon

Tribeca Talks with Alanis Morissette



9pm: Free performance by Kai, the Black Angel on Lobby Stage



DIGITAL ACCESS:



PAC NYC has partnered with Broadway Unlocked as the ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL’s Digital Venue. Livestream and Video on Demand will be available for select conversations.



TICKETS

For tickets call 212-266-3000 or visit pacnyc.org. All performances are located at PAC NYC at 251 Fulton Street.



Comments