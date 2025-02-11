Full Cast & Creative Team Set for PLATINUM DREAMS at The York Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the first production of its Spring 2025 “New2NY” series - Platinum Dreams, with book by Stevie Holland, music by Gary William Friedman, lyrics by Will Holt, and additional lyrics by Stevie Holland (adapted from Platinum by Will Holt and Bruce Vilanch and Sunset by Will Holt).

Set in 1977, with a score encompassing 70’s rock, 40’s big-band, and A Contemporary Theatre sound, Platinum Dreams tells the story of Lila Halliday, a musical movie star of the 1940’s hoping to make a comeback by recording her first-ever solo album, Dan Hardin, a hot rock ‘n’ roll star looking to keep his relevance on the charts, and Jamie Stiles, a record producer/studio owner who is Dan’s former writing partner and former lover. The story is about how destiny brings together three disparate, talented people with their own agendas, and how they ultimately grow to accept each other and go on with their lives and fulfill their dreams.

Platinum Dreams will be directed by York’s Interim Artistic Director Joseph Hayward, Associate Director Irvin Mason Jr., choreographed by Kody Jauron with music direction by Dave Klodowski. The production is presented in association with 150 Music Productions, Lyle Saunders, Ken Inadomi and Melinda Wolfe.

The cast of Platinum Dreams is Stevie Holland (Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter) as LILA HALLIDAY, Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures, Moulin Rouge Nat’lTour) as DAN HARDIN, and Jovan E’Sean (CATS: The Jellicle Ball) as JAMIE STILES. Casting is by Michael Cassara Casting, CSA. Meg Meschino is Production Stage Manager and Nicole Caroselli is Assistant Stage Manager.

Performances begin Saturday afternoon, March 8, 2025 and continue for 11 performances through March 16, 2025.

Comments