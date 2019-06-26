Frigid New York to Present 'Midsummer Nights: A Shakespeare Classic Done Six Ways'
Midsummer Nights
A Shakespeare classic done six ways.
Join us for a three-week run of A Midsummer Night's Dream performed five different ways. From Sour Grapes' "ShakesQueer Series" to Little Flame's Dream, from burlesque to Spanish-language, these interpretations are taking ownership over Shakespeare's famous comedy. Get classic, get sexy, get sleepy, get married with Midsummer Nights.
The Kraine Theater
85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery
July 18th thru August 4th
Ticket Prices range from $15 to $25
Five Dreamy Styles:
Go Puck Yourself: A ShakesQueer Comedy
Produced by Genevieve Yosco
In this LGBT+ adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream, lovers Hermia and Lyra are torn apart by Hermia's father, as he wishes she'd wed Demetrius, though he comes with his ex-boyfriend Hayden. While the lovers chase each other through the woods, the queens of the fairies are at war with each other. Oberon sends her tricksy attendant Puck after her wife Titania in order to win their debate, and Puck manages to have Titania fall in love with quite the ass, both literally and figuratively.
90 minutes, $15
Thu Jul 18, 2019 | 7:00PM
Mon Jul 22, 2019 | 6:00PM
Thu Jul 25, 2019 | 7:00PM
Sun Jul 28, 2019 | 3:00PM
Sun Aug 4, 2019 | 3:00PM
Sueño de Una Noche de Verano
Produced by Martha Lorena Preve
Sueño de Una Noche de Verano (A Midsummer Night's Dream) is set in Pueblo Mágico, a small coastal town in Latin America in the 1950s, and performed in Spanish. It is a land from Federico García Lorca's dreams, a bewitching fusion of colors, sounds and cultures. The story is told through a cast of eleven latinx actors whose native tongue is Spanish.
90 minutes, $15
Thu Jul 18, 2019 | 9:00PM
Sun Jul 21, 2019 | 3:00PM
Wed Jul 24, 2019 | 7:00PM
Sat Jul 27, 2019 | 7:00PM
Fri Aug 2, 2019 | 5:00PM
That Ass Is Magical: Midsummer Burlesque
Produced by Foxy V
A sexy tribute to our favorite bard, Billy Shakes, and his whimsical worlds of wonder.
90 minutes, $15
Sat Jul 20, 2019 | 8:00PM
Fri Aug 2, 2019 | 8:00PM
As You Will: Midsummer Improvised
Produced by Conor Mullen
If there's one problem with the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote it's that they've all been performed already. What about the virtually infinite number of words he hasn't written... yet? The players of As You Will invite you to a show where we will bring to life all the plays and poetry the immortal bard would have written if he hadn't gone and died. Join us for a night of Shakespearean Improv! Huzzah!
45 minutes, $15
Sun Jul 21, 2019 | 6:30PM
Little Flame's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Produced by Drew Bolander
A moonlit romp through a wood near Athens, exploring the changeable natures of love, gender, and power. Little Flame's Midsummer will be classic, dark, and queer.
120 minutes, $20
Mon Jul 22, 2019 | 7:00PM
Fri Jul 26, 2019 | 7:00PM
Tue Jul 30, 2019 | 7:00PM
Thu Aug 1, 2019 | 7:00PM
Sat Aug 3, 2019 | 7:00PM
Photo Credit: Harry Pocius