Frigid New York to Present 'Midsummer Nights: A Shakespeare Classic Done Six Ways'

Midsummer Nights

A Shakespeare classic done six ways.

Join us for a three-week run of A Midsummer Night's Dream performed five different ways. From Sour Grapes' "ShakesQueer Series" to Little Flame's Dream, from burlesque to Spanish-language, these interpretations are taking ownership over Shakespeare's famous comedy. Get classic, get sexy, get sleepy, get married with Midsummer Nights.

The Kraine Theater

85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery

July 18th thru August 4th

Ticket Prices range from $15 to $25

Five Dreamy Styles:

Go Puck Yourself: A ShakesQueer Comedy

Produced by Genevieve Yosco

In this LGBT+ adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream, lovers Hermia and Lyra are torn apart by Hermia's father, as he wishes she'd wed Demetrius, though he comes with his ex-boyfriend Hayden. While the lovers chase each other through the woods, the queens of the fairies are at war with each other. Oberon sends her tricksy attendant Puck after her wife Titania in order to win their debate, and Puck manages to have Titania fall in love with quite the ass, both literally and figuratively.

90 minutes, $15

Thu Jul 18, 2019 | 7:00PM

Mon Jul 22, 2019 | 6:00PM

Thu Jul 25, 2019 | 7:00PM

Sun Jul 28, 2019 | 3:00PM

Sun Aug 4, 2019 | 3:00PM

Sueño de Una Noche de Verano

Produced by Martha Lorena Preve

Sueño de Una Noche de Verano (A Midsummer Night's Dream) is set in Pueblo Mágico, a small coastal town in Latin America in the 1950s, and performed in Spanish. It is a land from Federico García Lorca's dreams, a bewitching fusion of colors, sounds and cultures. The story is told through a cast of eleven latinx actors whose native tongue is Spanish.

90 minutes, $15

Thu Jul 18, 2019 | 9:00PM

Sun Jul 21, 2019 | 3:00PM

Wed Jul 24, 2019 | 7:00PM

Sat Jul 27, 2019 | 7:00PM

Fri Aug 2, 2019 | 5:00PM

That Ass Is Magical: Midsummer Burlesque

Produced by Foxy V

A sexy tribute to our favorite bard, Billy Shakes, and his whimsical worlds of wonder.

90 minutes, $15

Sat Jul 20, 2019 | 8:00PM

Fri Aug 2, 2019 | 8:00PM

As You Will: Midsummer Improvised

Produced by Conor Mullen

If there's one problem with the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote it's that they've all been performed already. What about the virtually infinite number of words he hasn't written... yet? The players of As You Will invite you to a show where we will bring to life all the plays and poetry the immortal bard would have written if he hadn't gone and died. Join us for a night of Shakespearean Improv! Huzzah!

45 minutes, $15

Sun Jul 21, 2019 | 6:30PM

Little Flame's A Midsummer Night's Dream

Produced by Drew Bolander

A moonlit romp through a wood near Athens, exploring the changeable natures of love, gender, and power. Little Flame's Midsummer will be classic, dark, and queer.

120 minutes, $20

Mon Jul 22, 2019 | 7:00PM

Fri Jul 26, 2019 | 7:00PM

Tue Jul 30, 2019 | 7:00PM

Thu Aug 1, 2019 | 7:00PM

Sat Aug 3, 2019 | 7:00PM

FRIGID New York's continuing mission is to seek out new art, new artists, and new audiences. We do this by creating an accessible community of varied voices that value collaboration, resourcefulness, diversity, and innovation. We provide a home for independent theater artists, with a focus on voices that require amplification. We nurture their development, and we help to establish their careers by promoting their work to local, national, and international audiences.

Photo Credit: Harry Pocius





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You