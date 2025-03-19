Freestyle Love Supreme Adds Performance At The Gramercy Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, Freestyle Love Supreme has added a late-night performance at 10:30pm on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Gramercy Theatre (127 E. 23rd Street). This performance will feature actor, rapper and singer Utkarsh Ambudkar (GHOSTS, RUNNING POINT, PITCH PERFECT) with Andrew Bancroft, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady, Bill Sherman and Chris Sullivan.

The previously announced performances are Wednesday, March 19th, and a sold-out show at 8pm on March 21st.

As previously announced, Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart (WONDERFUL WORLD, ALADDIN, HAMILTON) will be on the mic for the March 19th performance. Grammy Award Winner and Tony Nominee Christopher Jackson (HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS) will join Ambudkar for the earlier performance on March 21st. Andrew Bancroft, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, Kaila Mullady, and Chris Sullivan will also be featured.

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 before In the Heights and Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's “A Love Supreme,” with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues, and hip-hop. It is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal styling, often with special surprise guests. The MCs, musicians, and beatboxers take the audience on a completely improvised musical ride, all based off of audience suggestions. The recipient of a special 2020 Tony Award, FLS has performed on stages from Cape Town to Melbourne to Edinburgh to NYC and practically everywhere in between. They are the subject of the Hulu documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.” Freestyle Love Supreme was produced off-Broadway and on Broadway twice by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, along with a US tour and a residency at the Venetian Las Vegas in 2022.

