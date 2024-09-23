Flushing Town Hall Celebrates Archtober With Free Programming For All Ages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This October, Flushing Town Hall will celebrate New York City's Architecture and Design Month, dubbed Archtober, with three days of free programs for all ages. The special programs, in partnership with AIA Queens (a chapter of the American Institute of Architects) and the Queens Foundation for Architecture, are part of a month-long festival to promote the discovery of architecture and design through experiences and content.

The Archtober programing at the historic Town Hall begins on Thursday, October 10, with Archtober! Architecture Short Film Festival. On Thursday, October 24, visitors can view the exhibition “Where Are the Women Architects” and join a panel discussion with special guest Despina Stratigakos. On Saturday, October 26, the Archtober programming at Flushing Town Hall will wrap up with Designing the Future for Kids: Family Day Architecture Workshops, a program filled with hands-on activities for children and adults. Flushing Town Hall will also honor AIA Queens at its Sapphire Gala on Tuesday, October 15.

“We are delighted to collaborate again with AIA Queens for Archtober, a festival that happens every October. To show our appreciation for this wonderful organization and our partnership, we will honor AIA Queens at our 45th-anniversary gala,” says Ellen Kodadek, Flushing Town Hall Executive & Artistic Director. “We truly value and understand the importance of architecture in this beautiful city. After all, our programming takes place in an 1862 Romanesque revival Town Hall that was landmarked by New York City in 1968 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”

“Women architects have always been here, shaping our cities and spaces—it's time we recognize and amplify their voices,” says Jackie Velez, President of the American Institute of Architects – Queens Chapter.

More details about the events:

Thursday, October 10, 2024

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Every year, AIA holds a Film Challenge that amplifies the stories of architecture projects that are transforming communities through the power of design and collaboration. At this year's film festival, families can learn about the world being built around them in an exclusive screening of their best short films featuring the best stories from the AIA Film Challenge.

To RSVP, visit https://www.flushingtownhall.org/archtober-film-festival. Admission is FREE.

with special guest Despina Stratigakos of the University at Buffalo

Thursday, October 24, 2024

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Patrons are invited to an evening of insightful discussions and networking with Despina Stratigakos, Anna Sokolina, Graciela Carrillo, Robert Cody and Latoya Nelson Kamdang. This event aims to shed light on the underrepresentation of women in the field of architecture and explore ways to promote inclusion, equality, and gender diversity in the industry. It is a great opportunity for seasoned architects or students aspiring to enter the profession to connect with like-minded individuals and learn from inspiring speakers and a chance to be part of the conversation and help pave the way for a more inclusive future in architecture.

A special exhibition “Where Are the Women Architects” will celebrate the outstanding contributions of women architects, showcasing their artistic and innovative designs while highlighting the importance of addressing the underrepresentation of women in the field. The goal is to inspire future professionals through curated displays that honor the achievements of female members of AIA Queens, and also encourage greater diversity and inclusivity within the profession.

The exhibition will be on display in the hallways at Flushing Town Hall from October 10 to 25.

To RSVP, visit https://www.flushingtownhall.org/where-are-the-women-architects-talk-exhibition. Admission is FREE.

October 26, 2024

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Attendees at the October 26 Archtober Family Day can look forward to a three-hour program of hands-on workshops from 10 AM to 1 PM for children and families to learn about the built world. Kid-focused activities will range from building blocks for toddlers, as well as LEGO sets, Jenga towers, drawing stations, and paper skyscraper accordion book activities for elementary and middle schoolers.

To RSVP, visit https://www.flushingtownhall.org/archtober-family-day. Admission is FREE.

For more upcoming events at Flushing Town Hall, visit:

https://www.flushingtownhall.org/fth-presents.

Comments