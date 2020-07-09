Fitness Fundraiser Will Benefit The Actors Fund Covid-19 Relief Efforts, July 16

Los Angeles-based trainer Stephanie Wilberding, who runs and operates Leading Lady Fitness (LLF), is hosting a 'Burpees For Broadway' fundraising event next week on Thursday July 16 at 12:00pm PT via Zoom. All donations and proceeds from the event will go towards the COVID-19 relief efforts for The Actors Fund.

As a strength and conditioning coach, Wilberding's pre-pandemic in-person training utilized all sorts of equipment, and particularly with kettlebells. In an effort to pivot quickly and keep her clients moving while at home, she created both group and private online workouts that take place on Zoom, where minimal to no equipment is needed for participants. Since the pandemic started in March, Leading Lady Fitness has hosted over one hundred daily group workouts online (Monday through Saturday at 12:00pm PT), connecting people all over the world through their commitment and passion for fitness.

In an effort to give back to organizations during the pandemic who need it most, Wilberding has committed to hosting a fundraising event during her regular workouts at least once-a-month. Recent beneficiaries of these fundraisers have included The Ali Forney Center in NYC, as well as Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.

As a fitness organization anchored in the Broadway community, Leading Lady Fitness is thrilled to focus this month's charity fundraiser for July on The Actors Fund's COVID-19 relief efforts.

You can join next week's event and find more information here: https://leadingladyfit.com/fundraiserworkouts.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You