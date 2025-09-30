Fall Lineup Set for Ensemble Studio Theatre's 2025 First Light Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The line-up has been revealed for the first half of the 2025 First Light Festival. Since 1998, the EST/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science & Technology Project has developed over 300 plays that challenge and broaden the view of science in the popular imagination.

Every year, the First Light Festival shares a first look at projects commissioned and currently in development under the EST/Sloan Project. This year’s festival will begin with plays by Mikaela Berry (Superquiz!), Karina Billini (APPLE BOTTOM) and Jacquelyn Reingold (Fear Less).

All First Light Festival presentations are free and open to the public. They will be held at Ensemble Studio Theatre. Reservations are required and can be made at www.estnyc.org.

Submissions for this year's Sloan grants are now open until November 5. For anyone thinking about applying or simply interested in the program, the EST/Sloan Artist Cultivation Event will be held on Tuesday, September 30 at 8:00 PM EST. This virtual panel discussion will be a free-wheeling, far-ranging discussion between scientists and playwrights about science, storytelling, and what makes plays work. It’s a great opportunity for any playwright interested in developing a play about science and technology. It will include scientists Dr. Heather Berlin and Dr. Evelynn Hammonds, playwrights Jake Brasch and Carla Ching, and Lulu Miller, co-host of RadioLab. The panel will be moderated by Rachel Lin, actor, writer, and host of the EST Re:Members podcast. Reservations are required and can be made here.

FALL/WINTER 2025 FIRST LIGHT FESTIVAL:

Fear Less by Jacquelyn Reingold

Thursday, November 6 at 3:00 pm

Fear Less examines the role of fear in two different women's lives over 25 years.

Jacquelyn Reingold is a Playwright, TV writer, advocate. Her honors include Lilly Award, Kennedy Center, Susan Smith Blackburn finalist. She is a member of EST, The Tent, Honor Roll! Fear Less was a 2025 O’Neill finalist.

Superquiz! by Mikaela Berry

Thursday, December 11 at 3:00 pm

SuperQuiz! follows the exciting, sometimes confusing, and extremely nerdy road to victory for an academic decathlon team of tenacious teenagers in Harlem.

Mikaela Berry is a multi-hyphenate artist, licensed social worker, and restorative justice facilitator based in Harlem whose passion lies in working with people in detention.

APPLE BOTTOM by Karina Billini

Thursday, January 15 at 3:00 pm

When a humble neighbor, Andrea, and a high-strung influencer, Belinda, arrive as patients for their post-BBL recovery, Apple Bottom Spa struggles to keep both women afloat.

Karina Billini is a Brooklyn-bred playwright. She is a proud alum of EST's Youngblood, Public's EWG program, among others. MFA: Juilliard, New School.