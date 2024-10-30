FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL to Present Bring Your Dog To The Theatre Day 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Literally Alive Family Theatre is inviting patrons to bring their dogs to The Players Theatre with them on November 10 at 2pm to watch the Off-Broadway show Furever Home, an original musical by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros.

This feel-good, heart-warming musical is the story of five stray dogs who share their "tails" while waiting to be adopted at a NYC animal shelter. Bravo, the new pup to the shelter, meets veterans Daphne, Tex, Fifi, and Whoops, and learns all about friendship, being comfortable in your own fur and what it means to find a "furever home".

Dog owners are encouraged to bring their socialized dogs on leashes to the theatre to spend some time with them and other dogs while enjoying the show. Furever Home the Musical draws inspiration from real dogs who have been a part of Bell's life as she notes "it's my life in dog years!"

"I love being able to share these beautiful stories and offer a venue for local dog owners to meet each other and enjoy an activity with their fur babies," says Bell. "My dog Bravo came to the theatre every day and loved watching the shows and rehearsals. I'm excited for other pups to enjoy this space as well".

As a Bone-us, this performance is also a fundraiser for Bideawee - the shelter where Bell adopted Bravo, who served as The Players Theatre guest relations pup for 15 years.

Tickets to this special performance on November 10 at 2pm are available at FureverHomeMusical.com

The show runs Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

Additional shows just for humans are Saturday Nov 2 and Nov 9 at 3pm, and Sunday Nov 3 and Nov 10 at 11am. All tickets are available at FureverHomeMusical.com

