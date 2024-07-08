FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL Welcomes Director/Choreographer Shino Frances 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Literally Alive's Off-Broadway premiere of Furever Home the Musical, written by Brenda Bell and composed by Michael Sgouros, will be directed and choreographed by Shino Frances.

Frances previously starred in the workshopped Off-Off-Broadway production of Furever Home the Musical as the loveable, overly clumsy golden retriever Whoops. Now they are taking the helm as director and choreographer, bringing their own vision to the all-original musical.

Furever Home the Musical follows five stray dogs who share their "tails" while waiting to be adopted at a NYC animal shelter. There's Bravo, the new pup to the shelter, and his soon-to-be friends Daphne Louise, Tex, Fifi, and Whoops. Together, the pups learn about friendship and just what it means to find a "furever home".

"We are so excited to have Shino on board to direct and choreograph," says artistic director Brenda Bell. "Shino has most recently directed and choregraphed our musical Cinderella, and we are thrilled to see their vision for this project brought to life."

Furever Home the Musical runs Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre NYC Oct 5 - Nov 10, with performances on Saturdays at 3p and Sundays at 11a, and additional performances on Sat Nov 9 at 7p and Sun Nov 10 at 2p.

*A portion of all tickets sales will be donated to NYC area dog shelters and runs.

Tickets are available now at LiterallyAlive.com

Photo credit: Yuko Kudo

