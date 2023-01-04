FRIGID New York Announces New Artistic Leadership

FRIGID New York welcomes longtime collaborators Jimmy Lovett and Martha Lorena Preve as their new co-Artistic Directors. Jimmy and Martha will join Managing Artist Director Erez Ziv in curating the remainder of FRIGID New York's landmark 25th season.

"After 25 years at FRIGID New York and 10 years being the Artistic Director, it is time to take a step back and bring a new generation of Artists up, to help take FRIGID into its next quarter century," said Erez Ziv. "I am excited for the fresh perspectives they will bring to the table."

"When I moved to the city, I never imagined I'd end up as a co-Artistic Director at FRIGID New York,'' said Jimmy Lovett. "I am so excited to have a hand in crafting the future of this incredible theater that is the artistic home of so many independent artists."

Jimmy Lovett (they/them) first joined FRIGID New York as box office staff for the 2018 FRIGID Fringe Festival and never really left. They've served as front of house and bar staff; ticketing coordinator; Queerly Festival assistant, co-curator, curator, and director of operations. Jimmy grew up in North Carolina, graduated from Hampshire College in Massachusetts with a focus on collaborative theater-making, and now lives in Washington Heights with their husband and two cats. Find them on Instagram at @jimmyclovett and the Queerly Festival @queerlyfestival.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining the FRIGID New York team," said Martha Lorena Preve. "I look forward to working with this amazing group of artists."

Martha Lorena Preve (she/her) is a Mexican multi-disciplinary theater artist. She is the co-founder and Artistic Director of the hispanic theater company Something from Abroad, which has been part of the residency program at FRIGID New York since 2016. She has played different roles for the company including producer, director, playwright and performer. She has worked as a Stage Manager for Chelsea Theatre, Hartbeat Ensemble, Chelsea Factory and The San Diego Repertory Theatre and as a Stage Manager and Assistant Stage Manager for three Off Broadway shows at the Theater Center. Her original play Pastorela was staged at the Lucille Lortel Theatre as part of the Tinsel festival. She recently curated the first Days of the Dead Festival with FRIGID New York and Something from Abroad. Find her company on Instagram @somethingfromabroad

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc