FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Launch 30 at 30 Ticket Initiative

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song is laucnhing a new ticket initiative. Starting 30 minutes before all curtain times, all tickets that remain unsold will be available for $30 in cash at Theater 555, where the show is now playing.

"About 15 years ago, we began the 20 at 20 program Off -Broadway that has been very popular for 20 days twice a year. But now, I don't see how any of these shows can really run on ticket sales at that level," Krebs points out. "During previews there were always 5-10 tickets remaining unsold at curtain time and it breaks my heart to see empty seats at such a joyous performance, " beams Krebs.

The 30 at 30 guidelines stipulate that tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis starting 30 minutes before curtain for any remaining unsold tickets. There is no limit to the number of ticket Purchases made in cash will incur no ticketing fees. Availability is at the discretion of the producers and may be withdrawn at any time.

Gerard Alessandrini's FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song opened to glowing reviews. Here's what the critics had to say: The Wall Street Journal: “DEVASTATINGLY FUNNY! MERRY MUSICAL LARCENY WITH FLAGRANT AND FUNNY ABANDON!”; The Observer: “MAD MAGAZINE WITH JAZZ HANDS AND A MUCH-NEEDED IMMUNIZATION FOR THE SEASON”; Theatermania: “IT'S GLORIOUS, AS REFRESHING; New York Times: “THE LONG-RUNNING SATIRE SLINGS ITS AFFECTIONATE ARROWS,” and - DC Arts: “SPOT-ON SPOOFS & NON-STOP LAUGHS!”.

Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell's Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there are sendups of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version also roasts the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini's recent Forbidden Sondheim.

Gerard Alessandrini says “I am thrilled that this latest incarnation of the show that I had been preparing for more than a year, can now open Off-Broadway, where Forbidden Broadway has felt at home for over 40 years. The exciting new Broadway season has inspired me to create a barrage of theatrical zingers, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to present this edition in New York after all.”

The uber talented cast are Chris Collins-Pisano (Jersey Boys), Danny Hayward (Finding Neverland), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Sister Act) and Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story). Fred Barton, Forbidden Broadway's original 1982 music director rounds out the cast as Musical Director/Pianist.

The playing schedule for FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song is as follows: Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 3PM and 8PM and Sundays at 3PM and 7:30 PM and Mondays at 7:30PM.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has been an essential part of the fabric of the New York theatre scene since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition, lampooning the Broadway shows and stars of the day, who stopped by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. In the over 40 years since, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desk Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, and a Special Tony Award along the way.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg

