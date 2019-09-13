FIRST BY FAITH Returns To United Solo Theatre Festival's Tenth Anniversary
Returning from SOLDOUT performances and rave reviews at the National Black Theatre Festival, Winston Salem, NC, FIRST BY FAITH: THE LIFE OF Mary McLeod BETHUNE, written and performed by Richarda Abrams, is back Off Broadway in the United Solo Theatre Festival celebrating it's Tenth Anniversary, September 26, 2019, 7:30 pm at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd St., NYC, in "The Best Of" category, where it World Premiered and won "The Best Educational Show Award" last year.
Tickets: http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-firstbyfaith/.
Richarda Abrams is an award-winning actress/singer/playwright, producer, and daughter of the late Dr. Muhal Richard Abrams musician/composer/visionary/co-founder of the Association For The Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM). Richarda developed and workshopped FIRST BY FAITH: THE LIFE OF Mary McLeod BETHUNE over a six-year period at New Federal Theatre's Playwright's Workshop, League of Professional Theatre Women's Julia's Reading Room, and at New York City's Actors Studio.
This show explores Mary McLeod Bethune's personal journey from an uneducated child to a world-renowned educator, humanitarian, civil rights activist, stateswoman and philanthropist. Abrams uses storytelling, song, and humor to transcend time and gender, as Mary returns to earth to share one last lesson. Director: Dina Vovsi. Music Director Amina Claudine Myers. Costume Design Consultant Sally Lesser.
Produced by RPR Productions
Photo credit: Allison Lee Isley, Winston Salem Journal