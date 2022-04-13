FILIKI ETERIA Comes to the Tank This Month

The Tank announces the next mainstage production, "FILIKI ETERIA: The Brotherhood behind the Revolution" that will take place in their Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

"FILIKI ETERIA" is an original play by Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis, directed by Ioli Andreadi, that was based on research by the two prolific writers and researchers. In their 12th play Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis combine historical events and fiction, that traces the secret history of the artists and intellectuals that inspired the European revolutions of the 19th century, from their crazy and passionate visions of national independence to their personal betrayals.

"FILIKI ETERIA" was created for the Cultural Foundation of Piraeus Group (PIOP) in honor of the 200-year anniversary of the Greek revolution and was previously presented in the summer of 2021 with great success at the nine Museums of the PIOP Network, at the Historical Archive of PIOP, at the Aeschylia Festival, and at the historic Skopeftirio in Kaissariani, obtaining the warm reaction of the 2.000 and more audience members who attended.

The cast will include Miltiadis Fiorentzis, Nikolaos Karagkiaouris, Despoina Sarafeidou, and Vasiliki Troufakou. FILIKI ETERIA will feature set and costume design by Dimitra Liakoura and assistant direction by Penelope Aslanoglou. Lighting Designer is Stevi Koutsothanassi and Orestis Tatsis is the production manager. The presentation of the show in New York is supported by the Attica Region.

The performance schedule for "FILIKI ETERIA" is Thursday April 21, Friday April 22 and Saturday April 23 at 7pm.

The text of the play was published by the Cultural Foundation of Piraeus Group and by Kapa Publishing House in 2021, with an introduction by the professor at the Theatre Studies Department of the University of Athens Mr. Gregory Ioannides. In his introduction, Mr. Ioannides writes:

"The in-depth research and the manic immersion of the two writers, Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis, to the texts, the correspondence and the long bibliography of the Revolution, did not bring to light just the life of the four heroes but also something deeper, purer and more essential, something that does not concern just them but could be spread to all the other warriors, until it can decipher the mysterious center of the Revolution. What is that? It is the "Sacred Love", a notion of romantic "enorasis", taken at first from Alexander Ypsilantis, that runs through all the initiates of the Cause. Especially to the two writers we owe the emergence of this inconceivable idea from the spiritual basements of our history to the surface of our theatrical life".

* FILIKI ETERIA is a historical secret brotherhood founded by Greeks in Odessa, now Ukraine, with the aim of spreading the ideas of freedom and preparing for the Greek Revolution, which is one of the most important and influential European Revolutions of the 19th century.

Cast

Emmanouil Xanthos: Miltiadis Fiorentzis

Νarrator / Nikolaos Skoufas / Hellas: Vassiliki Troufakou

Athanasios Tsakalof: Nikolaos Karagkiaouris

Alexandros Ypsilantis: Despoina Sarafeidou

Crew

Direction: Ioli Andreadi

Original Play: Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis

Set & Costume Design: Dimitra Liakoura

Translation in English: Emmanuela Lia

Lighting Design: Stevi Koutsothanassi

Photographer: Kiki Papadopoulou

Show Filming / Video Teasers: Diamantis Karanastasis

Assistant director: Penelope Aslanoglou

Production Manager: Orestis Tatsis