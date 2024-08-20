FATHERLAND to Debut Off-Broadway in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fountain Theatre production of Fatherland, conceived and directed by Stephen Sachs, will debut Off-Broadway at New York City Center Stage (ii) (131 W. 55th St, NYC). Fatherland is produced by Judy Miller, J. Todd Harris / Amy Powers, Karen Kondazian, Jenny Warburg, and Sonia Friedman Productions. The limited 10-week engagement will launch Sept. 18, running through Nov. 23.

The official opening night is Thursday, Sept 26 at 7:30PM. For tickets and further information, visit nycitycenter.org.

Fatherland is the true story of the 18-year-old son who turned the father he loves in to the FBI because of his militant role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fast-paced and powerful, Fatherland lands Off-Broadway following a sold-out Los Angeles run. This compelling tale is told from public statements, case evidence, and official court transcripts from the explosive trial that ignited a media frenzy and grabbed headlines nationwide.

Reprising their roles from the Los Angeles' Fountain Theatre production, the Off-Broadway cast of Fatherland features Ron Bottitta as Father, Patrick Keleher as Son, Anna Kahja as U.S. Attorney and Larry Poindexter as Defense Attorney.

"Fatherland is the true story of a young man who must summon the moral courage to speak the truth at the risk of upending his life and casting his family into turmoil," says Stephen Sachs. "Unlike characters in a scripted play, the people you meet in Fatherland are not made up. They are real. Every word spoken comes from court testimony, public statements, and case evidence. In this urgent election year, when the fate of our nation teeters before us, Fatherland reminds us of the human cost of cult worship and dangerous ideology. A warning cry for our country, at its core, Fatherland brings home the struggle of a father and son, each called to take action without losing his soul. What would you do?"

Off-Broadway, Fatherland features a Scenic Design by Joel David; Lighting Design by Alison Brummer; Sound Design by Stewart Blackwood; and Costume Design by Danyele Thomas. Evan Bernardin Productions is General Manager.

Comments