FAIRYCAKES Will Play Final Off-Broadway Performance on November 21

Douglas Carter Beane's Off-Broadway comedy Fairycakes will have its final performance on Sunday, November 21, 2021. It will have played 9 previews and 42 performances.

"Fairycakes has been such a joyous part of my life for the last year and a half, and I look forward to our last three weeks of performances and being in a theater with people laughing together," said playwright and director Beane. "I wish it had a longer run, but then I wish every show of mine had run longer. For now, hurry on down to the village and come have a laugh. We could all use one!"

Fairycakes opened at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Beane's cast of characters features, in order of appearance, Mo Rocca (Geppetto), Kristolyn Lloyd (Peaseblossum), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Mustardseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Arnie Burton (Oberon/Dirk), Chris Myers (Puck) and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid). Costumes are by Gregory Gale and lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Original music by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott serves as Choreographer and Associate Director.

Performances will run Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets are available starting at $35 at www.FairycakesThePlay.com, www.TodayTix.com and the TodayTix app.

An all-star cast of theatrical favorites comes together in this uproarious clash of A Midsummer Night's Dream and old-world fairy tales from Douglas Carter Beane.

One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day.

So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.