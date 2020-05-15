ExperienceFirst Launches New Live Stream Series VISITING BROADWAY

ExperienceFirst, New York City's leading walking tour and travel experience company, has partnered with two of its former guides - and current industry professionals - to bring theater fans a new live-streamed series entitled Visiting Broadway. Now in its third week, the interactive show allows guests an opportunity to explore the Theater District from the comfort of their own home during the current COVID-19 quarantine.

Viewers can tune in to the company's Facebook and YouTube live stream feeds today at 5pm EST/2pm PST to catch the latest episode of the series featuring special guest Eric Williams. Williams is an actor/comedian best known for leading the national tour of Elf The Musical as Buddy the Elf and understudying Perez Hilton in the off-Broadway production of Full House the Musical. Williams with join hosts Bobby Traversa and Linda Shell on this week's topic, "The Odd Jobs We Do", and will share some of his favorite "actor" spots in NYC. Viewers who would like to participate in the interactive live chat during the stream can do so by registering on the event page on the company's website at Visiting Broadway.

New installments of the exclusive series will continue to air each Friday at 5pm EST/2pm PST via the company's Facebook and YouTube live stream feeds. All episodes will remain available for future viewing on each platform.





