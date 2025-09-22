Eunji Lim Joins The Cast IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS at the Bronx Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eunji Lim will star as one of the leads in 'In Their Footsteps' this fall. Written and directed by Ash Singer and produced by Infinite Variety Productions, the internationally acclaimed work will be presented at the Bronx Music Hall in partnership with the Bronx Music Heritage Center.

Following her recent success with 'GUT(굿) Act Two: Memoirs' at HERE Arts Center, Lim steps into the role of Lily Adams, an Army nurse who served at the 12th Evacuation Hospital in Cu Chi, Vietnam, from 1969 to 1970 during the Vietnam War.

An award-winning documentary theatre experience, 'In Their Footsteps' is crafted entirely from oral histories. The production brings to life the words of five women-two military officers and three civilian volunteers-who served in Vietnam. Through inventive staging, immersive soundscapes, and transformative set design, the play carries audiences from helicopters to bunkers, rooftops, and beyond, evoking both the immediacy of war and the resilience of memory.

"I am beyond grateful to be part of this production, which allows us to share a crucial story of history that is sometimes forgotten. It is deeply meaningful to embody these women and to walk in their journeys-stories that continue to resonate with the world we live in today," said Lim.

Since its Off-Broadway premiere in 2018, 'In Their Footsteps' has toured internationally to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Italy, and Australia, and has been presented at major festivals and veteran conferences across the U.S. The piece was also adapted into a virtual production and an NPR radio special, which received a 2025 Gracie Award for Excellence in Radio Programming.

'In Their Footsteps' will run October 16-26 at the Bronx Music Hall. Performances are scheduled Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Select performances will feature post-show talkbacks with veterans and historians. On Friday, October 24, a special reception will be held honoring Dr. Doris "Lucki" Allen, one of the five women whose story is featured in the production.