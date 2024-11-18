Emmanuel Sonubi's CURRICULUM VITAE Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmanuel Sonubi's Curriculum Vitae opens tonight as part of SoHo Playhouse's 2024 International Fringe Encore Comedy Series! The show runs Off-Broadway through November 24. Monday - Saturday at 9pm and Sunday at 7pm.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets are $31 - $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. To purchase tickets, and for more info go to .

Sonubi's brand-new show takes us through a hilarious and heartfelt story that explores all the jobs that Emmanuel has had before becoming a comedian and how those experiences helped shape his comedic voice. Recently seen on QI, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Apprentice 'You're Fired' and headlining Live At The Apollo. Emmanuel's 2022 show Emancipated sold out and was an Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit, and his latest work is already shaping up to be a show not to miss. Curriculum Vitae takes the audience on a hilarious and sometimes poignant journey through a variety of jobs and industries many of which, he was wildly unqualified to do. From working in IT to the doors of London's nightlife, all this while building up an impressive list of musical theatre credits. https://www.emmanuelstandup.com

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe comics this season has to offer! Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

