Emerging Artists Theatres New Work Series Returns To TADA Theater, October 4

Emerging Artists Theatre has announced the return of their biannual New Work Series which runs October 4 - 24, 2021 at TADA Theater in the Flatiron District.

The series will showcase over 150 artists and feature 23 new shows (in various stages of development), including musicals, dance pieces, solo shows, and plays. The diverse line up includes a wide range of pieces including the musical comedy Mother Goose: A Drag Comic Chamber Opera, the jazzy dance piece Wildflowers, and the full-length play Doris Day: My Secret Love which will feature some of Doris Day's most popular songs.

After a year and half hiatus due to COVID, Artistic Director Paul Adams shared his thoughts on the return to live theatre. "After such a long absence of an audience, Emerging Artists is thrilled to open our doors and once again have the necessary aspect of an audience. The energy exchange between artists and audience completes the process of developing new work."

Tickets range between $10 - $20 and are available at www.newworkseries.com. All performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Visit the theater any evening during Emerging Artists Theatre's New Work Series and you will find yourself transported in a number of surprising ways: by a single performer embodying a whole host of characters; by a company showcasing traditional and non-traditional dance from another country; by a cozy two-person show exploring relationships; or perhaps by a bouncy new musical that will have you humming.

In accordance with the CDC and the City of New York, to attend a performance at the New Work Series, audience members and performers must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and must show proof of vaccination along with a valid ID at their time of entry into the theatre. Masks are required for audience members while in the theatre.