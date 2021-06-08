Eighth Annual Acker Awards to be Presented Thursday, June 10 at Theater for the New City

The eighth annual Acker Awards will be presented Thursday, June 10 beginning at 7:00 PM at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave. The awards celebrate members of the avant-garde arts community who have made outstanding contributions in their discipline in defiance of convention, or else served their fellow writers and artists in outstanding ways.

The ceremony will be free to the public, but everyone must show proof of vaccination or a negative test within the last seven days. The organizers suggest that audience members and participants arrive by 6:00 PM.

The awards are organized by Clayton Patterson, a Canadian-born artist, photographer, videographer and folk historian, and named after novelist Kathy Acker, who in her life and work exemplified the risk-taking and uncompromising dedication that identifies the true avant-garde artist. Each recipient receives a commemorative box that contains original art works and mementos created by some of the 40 winners.

Awards are typically given in such areas as: Lifetime Achievement, Music, Writing, Art, Theater, Performance, Film, Venue, Photography, Community Support, Director/Curator, Video and several specialized areas such as Historic Preservation, Contribution to Downtown Theater Production, Tattoo Artistry and Jewelry.

Theater for the New City's producing artistic director, Crystal Field, received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

www.theaterforthenewcity.net