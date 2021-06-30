Edward Einhorn's ALMA BAYA to Premiere at A.R.T./New York In August

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 will present the World Premiere of Alma Baya, a new science fiction drama written and directed by Edward Einhorn (The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein at HERE, NY Times Critic's Pick), at A.R.T./New York's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre (502 West 53rd Street at 10th Avenue), August 13-28.

Performances will be Friday, August 13 at 7pm, Saturday, August 14 at 6pm, Saturday, August 14 at 9pm, Sunday, August 15 at 2pm, Sunday, August 15 at 7pm, Tuesday, August 17 at 7pm, Wednesday, August 18 at 7pm, Thursday, August 19 at 7pm, Friday, August 20 at 7pm, Saturday, August 21 at 6pm, Saturday, August 21 at 9pm, Sunday, August 22 at 2pm, Tuesday, August 24 at 7pm, Wednesday, August 25 at 7pm, Thursday, August 26 at 7pm, Friday, August 27 at 7pm, Saturday, August 28 at 6pm, and Saturday, August 28 at 9pm. The show will also be livestreamed on Saturday, August 14 at 6pm, Saturday, August 14 at 9pm, Sunday, August 15 at 2pm, and Sunday, August 15 at 7pm and will be available on-demand through September 19.

Tickets ($25-$30) are available for advance purchase at www.untitledtheater.com. All live audience members must be vaccinated and bring their vax card or excelsior pass. The performance will run approximately 70 minutes, with no intermission.

Alma and Baya live on a hostile planet inside a pod designed to sustain them both. When a refugee arrives from another pod that has broken down, they have to weigh compassion versus survival. An original absurdist sci fi drama.

The show will be double cast as a Covid precaution and will feature Maggie Cino (The Hollow at The Brick), Nina Mann (It Pays to Advertise with Metropolitan Playhouse), and JaneAnne Halter (Somewhere I Can Scream at The Players Theatre) as Cast A with Ann Marie Yoo (Doctors Jane and Alexander at HERE), Rivera Reese (Matt & Ben at The Kraine), and Sheleah Harris (for colored girls who have considered suicide with 4th Wall Theatre) as Cast B. The design team will include Costumes by Ramona Ponce (The Mystery of Irma Vep with Red Bull Theater), Lighting by Federico Restrepo (Don Quixote Takes New York at La MaMa), Set by Mike Mroch (Unsex Me Here: The Tragedy of Macbeth at The Brick), Sound by Mark Bruckner (The God Projekt at La MaMa), Livestream Design by Iben Cenholt, and Fight Choreography by Dan Zisson.

Edward Einhorn (Playwright/Director) is a playwright, director, opera librettist, and children's book novelist. Other work includes The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein (HERE; New York Times Critic's Pick from Jesse Green), planned this season for an Off-West End run at the Jermyn Street Theatre; The Last Cyclist (La MaMa), soon to be broadcast by WNET, the New York PBS affiliate, as part of their Theater Close Up program; A stage adaptation of Jack London's dystopian socialist novel The Iron Heel (Judson Church and elsewhere), also made into an audio drama podcast; and an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (3LD). The New York Times has called his work "exquisitely ingenious", "dramatically shrewd," and "almost unbearably funny"; Time Out has called it "challenging, thought-provoking," "mesmerizing," and "startlingly intense"; and The Village Voice has called it "hilarious, provocative," and "inspired absurdist comedy."