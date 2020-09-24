Ebony Vines and Pamela Shandrow's THEATRE GEEKS ANONYMOUS Podcast Joins Broadway Podcast Network

The Theatre Geeks Anonymous podcast discusses the backstory of Broadway shows that struggled to find an audience.

Ebony Vines and Pamela Shandrow of Theatre Geeks Anonymous, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, are pleased to announce they are joining the network with their podcast. Hosted by two women who live at the intersection of true crime, theatre obsession, faith, and social justice, Theatre Geeks Anonymous is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at bpn.fm/theatregeeksanonymous

The Theatre Geeks Anonymous podcast discusses the backstory of Broadway shows that struggled to find an audience, in hopes that their podcast audience will find themselves a not-so-new show to love. Listen if you love the backstory of Broadway flops, true crime, courageous social discussions and delving into new theatrical works--there is something for everybody.

After a few years of being in each other's orbit Pamela and Ebony discovered they had a lot of things in common one President's Day afternoon in Brooklyn. When Pamela mentioned she had wanted to do a podcast, Ebony thought about the conversation they'd had about the infamous musical Rebecca and suggested that the backstory of Broadway shows that didn't find their audience and have notorious stories might be a good idea for a podcast. With similar backgrounds and a passion for issues inherently important to them including their faith, social justice, feminism, equality and the arts community, the Theatre Geeks Anonymous podcast was born. They both believe that theatre should be evocative. It should provoke thought, emotion and great conversations like the ones they have together each week on their podcast.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/TGABWAY/ and https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/

