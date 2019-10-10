EVERYTHING IS SUPER GREAT Makes Co-World Premiere At 59E59 Theaters
59E59 Theaters will welcome the NY premiere of EVERYTHING IS SUPER GREAT, written by Stephen Brown and directed by Sarah Norris. Produced by New Light Theater Project and Stable Cable Lab Co. in a co-world premiere in conjunction with Theatre Lab FAU, EVERYTHING IS SUPER GREAT begins performances on Friday, November 22 for a limited engagement through Saturday, December 14. Press Opening is Tuesday, November 26 at 7:30 pm. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturday at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm; Sunday at 2:30 pm. Please note, there are no performances on Wednesday, November 27 and Thursday, November 28; and no matinee performance on Saturday, December 7. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org. The approximate running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.
A typical day in the life of Tommy involves triple shot lattes, pining over the manager at Starbucks, and arson at Applebee's. Such distractions are therapeutic when your older brother has been missing for months and your mom won't stop force-feeding you Pop Tarts. But when a well-meaning, if somewhat dysfunctional, "art therapist" shows up on his doorstep, Tommy must finally face his loss. EVERYTHING IS SUPER GREAT explores the different ways we cope with grief and how letting someone in helps us with letting something go.
The cast features Lisa Jill Anderson (Max Baker's Hal & Bee at 59E59 Theaters); Marcia DeBonis (Mary Page Marlowe at Second Stage, Small Mouth Sounds at Signature); Xavier Rodney (The Long Rail North at The Paradise Factory); and Will Sarratt (Jessica with Sanguine Theatre Company).
The design team includes Brian Dudkiewicz (scenic design); Elaine Wong (lighting design); Mari Taylor (costume design); Janet Bentley (sound design); and Sarah George (prop design). The production stage manager is Alannah O'Hagan.
Stephen Brown's (playwright) work has been developed and received readings by Primary Stages, MCC, Page 73, The Road Theatre, Stable Cable Lab Co., the New Light Theatre Project, Barter Theatre, Theatre Lab at FAU, Bristol Valley Theatre, and the Aurora Theatre. He's been a Finalist for the Juilliard Playwriting Fellowship, Play Penn, Seven Devil's Playwrights Conference, the Blue Ink Award, the ScreenCraft Stage Writing Award, and the Working Farm at SPACE on Ryder Farm. He was a member of Youngblood at EST, Page 73's playwriting group I-73 and has had residencies with the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and SPACE on Ryder Farm. His TV pilots have been semi-finalists for Cinequest and The Nantucket Film Festival.
Sarah Norris (director) is the Founding Artistic Director of New Light Theater Project. Her directing work has been seen around the country (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Fresno, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Maine, and Alaska) and around the world (Australia, Scotland, England, and Ireland). Select NYC: Playwrights Horizons, Theatre Communications Group (TCG), LAByrinth Theater Company, Disney Theatrical Productions, 59E59 Theaters, The Flea Theater, Primitive Grace (Paul Calderon and David Zayas), and The Gallery Players. She is a proud member of SDC, AEA, and serves on The Artist Co-op Artistic Board. For New Light: The Great Novel, Hitler's Tasters (East to Edinburgh Festival @ 59E59), Hal & Bee (59E59), Still Dance the Stars, Two of Us, In the Soundless Awe, REX, Picture Ourselves in Latvia, The Oedipus Project, Frisky & the Panda Man.