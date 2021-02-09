ENEMIES to Stream on Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" readings, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: ENEMIES, Neith Boyce and Hutchins Hapgood. The video will be available through from February 13 - 17 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

Free-living Bohemians, dedicated to a relationship as open as their minds, He and She have had an enduring marriage, energetic children, and more than enough of one another. Tonight, the gloves come off, the souls are laid bare, and the state of this union lies in the balance. A night like any other in Greenwich Village.Written by real life spouses Boyce and Hapgood--they wrote the lines of their respective alter-egos--the short play is as filled with self-mockery as it is with pretense. ENEMIES is the epitome of the satire that distinguished the salons, the ateliers, and the theater of early 20th century village.

Discussion including audience participation follow the readings, with special guest Carol deBoer-Langworthy, Senior Lecturer at Brown University.