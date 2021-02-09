Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ENEMIES to Stream on Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Performances begin February 13.

Feb. 9, 2021  

ENEMIES to Stream on Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" readings, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: ENEMIES, Neith Boyce and Hutchins Hapgood. The video will be available through from February 13 - 17 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

Free-living Bohemians, dedicated to a relationship as open as their minds, He and She have had an enduring marriage, energetic children, and more than enough of one another. Tonight, the gloves come off, the souls are laid bare, and the state of this union lies in the balance. A night like any other in Greenwich Village.
Written by real life spouses Boyce and Hapgood--they wrote the lines of their respective alter-egos--the short play is as filled with self-mockery as it is with pretense. ENEMIES is the epitome of the satire that distinguished the salons, the ateliers, and the theater of early 20th century village.

Discussion including audience participation follow the readings, with special guest Carol deBoer-Langworthy, Senior Lecturer at Brown University.

Directed by Laura Livingston, the cast features Kersti Bryan and Nate Washburn. Settings by Medusa Studio.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Laura Osnes & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Laura Osnes & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows
MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS With Ashley Anderson And Trevor Photo

MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS With Ashley Anderson And Trevor Illingworth

VIDEO: Nicholas Cunningham Releases Dance Film TAKE OFF Featuring Skye Mattox Photo

VIDEO: Nicholas Cunningham Releases Dance Film TAKE OFF Featuring Skye Mattox

Moxie Arts NY Presents IF THERE IS BREAKAGE YOU WILL FIND CHIPS In Irondales On Women Fest Photo

Moxie Arts NY Presents IF THERE IS BREAKAGE YOU WILL FIND CHIPS In Irondale's On Women Festival

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents An International Purim Celebration Photo

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents An International Purim Celebration


More Hot Stories For You

  • Staatsoper Unter den Linden Presents Digital Production of JENUFA
  • Dutch National Opera Online Presents Rossini's Petite MESSE SOLENNELLE
  • Berlin State Ballet's First Black Dancer Fights Back Against the Company's Alleged Racism
  • Semperoper Dresden Cancels All Scheduled Performances for 2020/21 Season