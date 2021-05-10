EMMA: A Pop Musical Will Stream on Broadway on Demand This Week

Broadway Workshop will present a virtual production of Emma: A Pop Musical on May 15, with two performances streaming on Broadway On Demand.

Emma: A Pop Musical is co-directed and choreographed by Tony Award Nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls) and Hannah Kloepfer (Write Out Loud), with musical direction by Nat Zegree and video editing by Josh Collopy.

Two talented casts of teenagers have been assembled from around the world, to star in Broadway Workshop's first ever full-scale virtual musical. The show has been rehearsing over Zoom and will star two young actresses - Angie Chavez (Cast A) and Sophie Pollono (Cast B) - in the title role.

The principal and ensemble casts includes Dylan Beck, Momo Burns-Min, Angie Chavez, Anna Christian, Joey Clark, Rohde Costello, Adia Cotto, Jordyn Eckers, Hannah Evans, Caitlin Rose Foley, Adam Frontera, Vincent Gerardi, Kyle Geriak, Bay Goulet, Kate Henderson, Ella Hinds, Aniya Hollie, Juliette Molina, Clay Nelson, Austin Perkowski, Bella Pianko, Sophie Pollono, Emma Potts, Alyanna Ramos, Noah Richmond, Bernadette Santos Schwegel, Lauren Sass, Morgan Schatmeyer, Jamie Schimmer, Atiba Sealy-Thompson, Yasmin Senez, Ellie Smith, Makinley Smith, Gabe Waits, Ava Wallett, Addison Ward, Scott Weinstein and Kenna Wells.

On tackling the role of director, Louderman says "It has been an inspiring journey bringing Emma to life alongside my incredibly talented collaborators. These students are the cream of the crop and their professionalism shines through in their remarkable storytelling, despite everyone being in different locations."

Emma is a "Clueless" senior at Highbury Prep. She is certain she knows what's best for her classmates' love lives, and is determined to find the perfect boyfriend for shy sophomore Harriet by the end of the school year. But will Emma's relentless matchmaking get in the way of finding her own happiness? Based on Jane Austen's classic novel, this sparkling musical features the hit songs of legendary girl groups and iconic female singers Including: The Supremes, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Katy Perry and more, with a book by Eric Price and the JV edition adapted by Marc Tumminelli.

Tickets are $12 through Broadway On Demand. If you are unable to attend the live viewing, or would like to re-watch Emma: A Pop Musical, you can watch it On Demand. On Demand access is only available on Saturday, May 15th. Emma: A Pop Musical is produced under special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

For more information about Emma and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.broadwayworkshop.com/program/emma-a-pop-musical-virtual-production/



Emma is produced by Sarah Glugatch, along with the Broadway Workshop team, Yvette Kojic and Marc Tumminelli (Broadway Workshop Artistic Dsirector).