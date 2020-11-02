EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH Improv Reunites Online

Come be a part of the show and help create much needed laughter in these crazy times.

While current times have driven performers off the live stage, onto online platforms, the "NEW NORMAL" also gives us a unique chance to bring together talented performers separated by time and distance. The cast of EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH Improv is bringing back together players, many fan favorites from past and present, that helped put the company on the map. Everyone on the show were part of the troupe in 2010 or before.

Tickets to the virtual ZOOM interactive show are available for FREE or you can help support professional artists by purchasing a $10-20 ticket. More info and tickets at www.eightimprov.biz.

The one hour show will be hosted by co founding member Walt Frasier (Billions, Blue Bloods, Letterman, MTV) and improvised by Amelia Fowler (Pose, Power, FBI, current member since 2009 - coming soon costarring roles in Newark and Are You Happy Now), Laurice Fattal (Exec Producer, 2002 founding member), Evan Schultz (off Broadway, Long Island Theater, current member since 2009), and Pat Reidy (numerous commercials, Indy films, current member since 2010). These vets will be joined by CB Murray (Dreamgirls Original Broadway Cast, Honky Tonk Nights on Broadway), Chris Leidenfrost (Greatest Pirate Story Never Told & Flanagan's Wake off Broadway), Paul DeGrocco (former voice of the Long Island Ducks, radio DJ), and fan favorite all around nice guy and awesome dad, NY's own John Gleason.

EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH has played 7000+ shows, the past 18 years in Times Square (and touring nationwide) included long runs at the NY Improv (2004-2006), Laugh Factory (2006-2009, 2010-2011, later called Times Square Comedy Club/Arts Center), 2009-2010 Midtown theater (HA COMEDY CLUB, AEA building) and Broadway Comedy Club ever since. This crew represents dozens of amazingly talented colleagues past and present.

Since March the troupe has been busy performing hundreds of shows, including private corporate events and K12 educational outreached, and logged 1000s of hours teaching kids, teens and adult classes. .

Come be a part of the show and help create much needed laughter in these crazy times.

