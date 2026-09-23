Doris Dear to Present 12th Annual Christmas Special at The Triad Theatre
Performances will take place on December 18 and 19.
Doris Dear, 'America's Perfect Housewife,' will return to The Triad Theatre this December for the 12th edition of her annual holiday celebration, Doris Dear in An Old Fashion Christmas, playing two performances on December 18 and 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
Joining Doris for this year's celebration will be Natalie Douglas, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Meg Flather, Cooper daSilva and the award-winning vocal group Those Girls, with longtime collaborator Blake Allen returning as Musical Director.
For more than a decade, the Doris Dear Christmas Special has brought together cabaret, theater and music performers for an evening that mixes holiday music, comedy and personal storytelling with Dear's signature affection for the Christmases of another era.
This year's An Old Fashion Christmas leans directly into that tradition - a celebration of music, memories and mistletoe, inspired by the classic holiday television specials and family Christmas gatherings that helped shape the Doris Dear character.
Three-time MAC Award winner Natalie Douglas joins the cast alongside acclaimed actress, singer, puppeteer and Daytime Emmy winner from Sesame Street, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, who returns to the Doris Dear stage with some familiar friends in tow. Singer-songwriter and MAC Award winner Meg Flather, a longtime member of the Doris Dear theatrical family, will also return for this year's celebration.
Young performer Cooper daSilva returns to the Christmas Special after appearing in several previous editions of the show. DaSilva has quite literally grown up as part of the annual tradition, with his performances becoming a recurring part of the holiday celebration.
Rounding out the announced guest cast is Those Girls, the four-woman vocal group known for its signature harmonies and infectious chemistry. The group recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and returns to the Christmas Special as part of this year's ensemble.
At the center of the music is composer, arranger and Musical Director Blake Allen, whose longtime collaboration with Doris Dear has helped define the musical voice of her stage shows and award-winning work.
Behind the scenes, Hannah Jane returns to help keep the annual production running smoothly, joined this year by apprentice stage manager Nova Capace, a high school senior interested in pursuing stage management in college.
The Christmas Special will also continue a cause deeply connected to the creation of Doris Dear. David Santiago will once again lead fundraising at the performances benefiting the Alzheimer's Association, including specially designed holiday pins and patches available during the engagement. DeForest created Doris Dear in part from the memories of his mother and family following his mother's diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease, making the annual fundraising effort a particularly personal element of the production.
Over twelve years, the Christmas Special has grown into one of the defining traditions of the Doris Dear character, whose stage and screen work has earned three MAC Awards, along with Telly, Communicator and W3 honors. DeForest's Doris Dear projects also include the four-season streaming series Doris Dear's Gurl Talk and live appearances in New York and beyond.
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