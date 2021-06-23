Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jun. 23, 2021  

Don't miss Ghosting, Irish Rep's Next Performance on Screen!

GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication.

Waterford's Anne O'Riordan stars in this one-woman show as Síle, who wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed... in London.

Mark has ghosted her once - and now he's doing it again. Síle must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home.

This hilarious and moving new play is not one to miss!
Performances run June 22 - July 4

Click HERE to purchase tickets

A Theatre Royal Waterford and Throwin Shapes Production
Written by Jamie Beamish & Anne O'Riordan
Directed for streaming by Jamie Beamish
Originally directed for the stage by Aidan Kelly
Starring Anne O'Riordan

Box Officea??(212) 727-2737

*Advance reservations are required for access to Ghosting. All performances will be screened via our Theatre @ Home platform. Those who have reserved in advance will be able to sign into their account using the same credentials they booked with, and an email with a direct link to this account and instructions will be emailed approximately two hours prior to performance time.


