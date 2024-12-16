Doc Dougherty to Star in GODZILLA'S PRINCE at Guild Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Godzilla's Prince, a modern-day Irish ghost story about domestic violence and addiction, will run for a limited engagement this winter. Featuring Doc Dougherty (The Grey Zone MCC – Starz's Power), written by Dougherty and Emmy Award-winning writer Anna Theresa Cascio, and directed by Michael Schiralli (Nico Underground & A Chanukah Charol), the production spotlights one working class New Yorker's harrowing journey through boyhood trauma and the fight to reclaim his life. Previews begin Thursday, February 13 and the official opening is on Thursday February 20 – and will continue through March 8, at Guild Hall.



Godzilla's Prince is a heartbreaking yet hilarious true story about a survivor of unspeakable domestic violence. Over the course of an hour, we follow the journey of a sweet, loving child as he transforms into a toxic, self-loathing man, making epically bad choices in a desperate attempt to escape his home, his history, and himself. While he loses everything, he never loses his sense of humor, navigating his pain with wit.



Set in a tough Queens neighborhood during the 1970s, Godzilla's Prince takes audiences on a raw and emotional journey at a time when men rarely addressed issues of abuse, toxic masculinity, self-improvement, or mental health – not even with those closest to them.



In addition to his work in television, film, and theater, Mr. Dougherty also serves as a Crisis Intervention Specialist for the NYPD. In this role, he trains police officers to de-escalate dangerous situations without resorting to fists or firearms. Drawing directly from the real-life experiences depicted in Godzilla's Prince, Dougherty uses his story to teach police officers across New York City empathy, understanding, and the power of words in defusing conflict.



“This is breathtakingly honest storytelling performed by a captivating actor, says Director Michael Schiralli. “Doc's ability to connect with the audience is nothing short of transformative. He leaves an indelible impression with every word and gesture.”



The production features lighting by Nathan Avakian.



Performances of Godzilla's Prince are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00pm. There is no performance on February 14th (Valentine's Day).



