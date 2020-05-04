Dina Fanai and Robert Kinkel Present Virtual Concert of Songs From New Musical AVALONA

Join Dina Fanai and Robert Kinkel for a virtual concert sharing songs about love, hope and rising up through adversity from their new Immersive Musical AVALONA on Thursday May 7th at 7:30PM EDT. Register and set a reminder here: https://www.facebook.com/AvalonaOfficial/live/

AVALONA takes you on an immersive musical journey from darkness to light, from fear to freedom. As we follow the path of AVALONA we are each inspired to step into our own light and discover our own truth. AVALONA is a sacred place of magic, courage and transformation...a place within us all.

Dina Fanai has performed with, produced, arranged and written for artists such as Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner, Jackie Evancho, Sébastien Izambard (Il Divo), Il Volo and the Tina Turner "BEYOND" Project. She has been the recipient of grants and awards from The Songwriter's Hall of Fame and National Endowment for the Arts. Through her company One Vision Music and new platform Power of Music, Global, she continues to produce concerts and recordings supporting a wide variety of causes including people with disabilities, women's empowerment and equality, LGBT, homeless children, climate change and animal rights.

Robert Kinkel is best known for his role as a co-creator/co-producer/co-composer, musical director and touring keyboardist with Trans Siberian Orchestra. He co-wrote TSO's 2 hit multi-platinum selling songs "Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)", and "Wizards in Winter" resulting in sales close to ten million. In the past 30 years, Bob has worked with artists such as Five for Fighting, The Who, Aerosmith and Genesis; as well as creating and being the voice on the legendary jingle for Hefty ("Hefty Wimpy")

AVALONA Creative Team: Music & Story: Dina Fanai (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner, Jackie Evancho) Director: Dani Davis (Little Women, Messiah Rocks), Producers: Robert Kinkel (co-creator, producer, writer Trans-Siberian Orchestra) & Pamela Lubell (The Prom) Music Director: Dave Eggar (Evanescence, Phillip Phillips, Foreigner), - Stage, Lighting,& Video Installation Design: MODE Studios (Colleen Bonniol/ Bob Bonniol/ Caryl Glaab)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You