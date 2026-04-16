DRAWING IN SPACE World Premiere From DANA TAI SOON BURGESS DANCE COMPANY Set for Woolly Mammoth

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Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company has announced its return to Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company this spring with a two-program engagement running April 24 through May 3, 2026.

The performances, presented in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, will feature a mix of repertory works and the world premiere of Drawing in Space, a new piece choreographed by Dana Tai Soon Burgess.

The new work is inspired by the life and art of Japanese American sculptor Ruth Asawa, whose experiences during World War II and later artistic career inform the piece’s movement vocabulary and themes.

“We are honored to dedicate these performances to the Asian American experience—a tapestry of resilience and beauty,” said Burgess. “These performances are more than dance; they are a needed, visceral voice for our community.”

PROGRAM A

April 24–26

– Meditations (2008)

– Drawing in Space (2026) – World Premiere

– Caverns (2012)

– Charlie Chan and the Mystery of Love (2010)

PROGRAM B

May 1–3

– Meditations (2008)

– Drawing in Space (2026) – World Premiere

– Khaybet–The Shadow (1999)

– Sudden Snow (2025)

The repertory selections span more than two decades of the company’s work, exploring themes of identity, memory, and cultural experience.

Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company, now in its 33rd season, is known for its contemporary works that engage with history and community perspectives. The company has been recognized for its collaborations with visual artists and institutions and was named the Smithsonian Institution’s first resident dance company in 2016.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Tickets range from $30 to $55 and are available at:

https://www.woollymammoth.net/productions/an-asian-american-dance-2526/