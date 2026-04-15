Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Faction Of Fools Theatre Company

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“Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps,” still others with masks. When Shakespeare wrote Much Ado About Nothing in the late 1500s, there was no clear intention to perform in the antecedent Italian Commedia dell’Arte style. Yet, hundreds of years later, Faction of Fools’ production of the beloved piece chaperones fresh connotation to the prose via masked physical comedy. The surprisingly howling laughter triggered by this specific combination is unexpectedly splendid.

Faction of Fools is DC’s only theatre company dedicated to the Renaissance-era variety of theatre – Commedia dell’Arte. Unlike its juxtapositional literary relative, Commedia Erudita, Commedia dell’Arte has a distinct focus on improvisation, physical comedy, and above all theatrical masks. The style was originally performed to celebrate the triumphs of the powerless in the lower class while mocking upper society. Though intended to disparage, Carlo Goldini term of this style as “professional theatre” exudes pride even in today’s practitioners.

One may question this art form, the use of masks especially – I certainly did. But its positive effect on Much Ado About Nothing must be witnessed. The play itself is one of the Bard’s later comedies written between 1598 - 1599 with the earliest recorded performances in 1612 amidst the wedding of Princess Elizabeth, though it likely debuted much earlier. It remains one of Shakespeare's most performed plays to this day with countless stage productions across the world and even a few movie adaptations. Most recently, lauded British director Jamie Lloyd ‘s West End Production starring Tom Hiddleston was confirmed to transfer to Broadway in Fall 2026.

Amidst the interaction of these two storied pasts, enters Faction of Fools. Their production of Much Ado About Nothing extracts the beloved characters, plunging them into a White Lotus-esque boutique hotel in present day Sicily. Though simple, every inch of this transportative set (by Johnny Weissgerber) was comedically utilized through physicalities of each actor. From the jump, the intimately performed production leans heavily into its comedic label with a chuckle worthy voiceover delineating the tone.

Thereafter, the production follows the traditional iambic pentameter written for Much Ado About Nothing. For the select few unfamiliar, the show chronicles two antithetical couples. While Hero (Jasmine Proctor) and Claudio (Lorenzo Miguel) are seemingly obsessed at first sight, Beatrice (Mary Myers) and Benedick (Danny Puente Cackley) must be tricked into love (perhaps the origin of the sought after enemies to lovers trope). When Don John (also Mary Myers) plots to deceitfully cite Hero with a lack of “virtue”, the drama unfolds.

The fools on stage exhibit impressive and necessary reliance on vocalizations and physicalities as access to facial expression is removed by the masked style of performance. A few late highlights from the rib-tickling Matthew Pauli (Leanato, Dogberry, & Verges) involve a polizia puppet and a masterful double-mask bonanza. All to say, the true star of this show is precisely what makes it unique, the theatrical mask method inherent to Commedia. For those new to the art form, it may take a moment to adjust to a stagnant object covering the aspect typically read by audiences. Once you lean in, however, these objects paint each scene in a new, eccentric light.

Much Ado About Nothing at Faction of Fools Theatre Company is a very specific delight. It’s simply slapstick meets intellectualism. The niche aspect intrinsic in Commedia dell’Arte will not appeal to everyone but those who give it a shot, will have an uproarious time.

Running Time: Approximate 2 hours and 10 minutes, including one ten-minute intermission.

Family friendly, contains some PG-13 humor. Please note: Capitol Hill Arts Workshop is unfortunately accessible only via stairs.

Much Ado About Nothing presented by Faction of Fools Theatre Company runs until May 2nd, 2026 at Capital Hill Arts Workshop, 545 7th St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003.



Photo by DJ Corey Photography.

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