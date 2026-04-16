Michael Chiklis, Tim Daly & More to Headline Creative Coalition's Night Before Dinner

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The Creative Coalition will host its annual Night Before Dinner event on Friday, April 24, launching White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend with a gathering of entertainment industry figures, journalists, and policymakers.

The event will take place at PubKey in Washington, D.C., and is positioned as a kickoff to the weekend’s series of events, bringing together leaders across the arts, media, and government. The evening will include a live performance by The Creative Coalition’s Jam Band, featuring members of the organization’s Capitol Hill Delegation.

Participants are expected to include Michael Chiklis, who chairs the 2026 Capitol Hill Delegation, alongside Tim Daly, Wendie Malick, Pamela Adlon, Zachary Levi, Iain Armitage, William Stanford Davis, Asher Grodman, Rob Morrow, Rebecca Wisocky, Jazz Raycole, and others.

The event will also be supported by a 2026 Honorary U.S. Congressional Host Committee that includes members of Congress from both parties, reflecting the organization’s ongoing advocacy work at the intersection of arts funding, free expression, and public policy.

The Creative Coalition, founded in 1989, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to advance federal arts funding, support journalism, and promote free speech through initiatives such as its #RightToBearArts campaign.

Event Information

The Night Before Dinner event will take place on Friday, April 24, at 7:00 p.m., with media check-in beginning at 6:15 p.m. and the red carpet opening at 6:45 p.m.

The event will be held at PubKey, located at 410 7th Street NW in Washington, D.C.