DC Troupe To Present New Adaptation Of RICHARD II On Capitol Hill Starting March 3

Her Majesty & Sons, the new DC theater group that debuted last summer with its popular gender-bending production of TWELFTH NIGHT at the DC War Memorial on the National Mall, returns next month with a new adaptation of William Shakespeare's RICHARD II from March 3 to 12 at the Church of the Resurrection (501 E St. SE, Washington DC), it has been announced by producers Anna DiGiovanni and Rachel Felstein. The production will be directed by Séamus Miller, with artistic associate Kathleen Akerley who collaborated to create the company's TWELFTH NIGHT.

RICHARD II will play one preview performance on March 3, with opening night set for March 4. Scheduled through March 12, the production will perform Thursdays at 7:30, Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

The cast of RICHARD II - in this 80-minute adaptation by Mr. Miller - Cerra Caldwell, Francesca Marie Chilcote, Acacia Danielsson, Emily Erickson, Terrance Fleming, Shayna Freedman, Ryan Sellers, Ryan Tumulty and Ring Yuqi Yang. The play will be performed with live instrumental music directed by Ms. Erickson.

This production marks the first time that a full length theatrical production has been staged at Church of the Resurrection, an historically Black church on Capitol Hill. One of the church's many distinctions in DC is its architect, Calvin T.S. Bent, who designed several key structures in the city as the first African-American architect in the late 1800's. The church, in fact, has been newly renovated.

Her Majesty & Sons' RICHARD II - with Ms. Danielsson as the tragic king and Ryan Sellers as the king's usurper, Henry Bolingbroke - is a tale of treason and a timely consideration of the transfer of power that asks; what is the divine right of kings? Can it be justice to unseat a ruler chosen by holy fate? One of the Bard's most beautiful creations, Shakespeare's history play RICHARD II (1595) tells the story of an overthrow that shook a nation to its core and changed the course of history forever.

In a time where uncertainty is the norm and divisions between Americans run deep, RICHARD II is a sharp investigation of the conflict between legally legitimate power, and violent revolution to install a leader who some perceive to be more worthy. In Shakespeare's time viewers felt there was a divine right of kings which empowered their seated monarch to rule. Although a modern audience might consider the usurper Henry Bolingbroke a more fitting King of England, Shakespeare's audience would have seen the overthrow depicted in the play as disturbing and dangerous- beyond the scope of war, it was an act against God. Her Majesty & Sons is proud to explore these themes of who is a "rightful" leader as America grapples with the fallout of the events of January 6th, 2021 insurrection. Casting a female bodied actor as Richard further deepens the conversation and sparks fascinating questions about the role of identity to power. Mr. Miller says, "This play isn't just beautiful-it was banned. I want to get back to the dangerous core of this piece by stripping away our modern, secular, cynical opinions about the Divine Right of Kings. In this production, the Holy Spirit is an active, physical presence; God put Richard on the throne-for better or worse-and the very idea of a meritocracy is treason. And while Richard II is not about America, it *is* a play about legitimacy and the transfer of power, with or without bloodshed, produced on Capitol Hill, one year after January 6th. So I expect people to think about that." Ms. DiGiovanni and Ms. Felstein feel RICHARD II is a dark and invigorating contrast to their previous work together on TWELFTH NIGHT and are thrilled to widen Her Majesty & Sons' artistic range. As leaders of this new theater collective, they are elated to bring together a well schooled, diverse team of talent to bring this story to life.

Costumes will be by producers DiGiovanni and Felstein, reprising their critically acclaimed collaboration from TWELFTH NIGHT. They will assist Mr. Miller in designing the sets and props; and Mr. Miller will design the lights.

The producers would like to assure the public they take Covid 19 transmission risk extremely seriously. The cast will be fully masked for the duration of rehearsals, and have agreed to avoid maskless activities during performances. Audiences will be socially distanced, required to show proof of vaccination, and must remain masked for the duration of the show. We believe there is a low risk path to share space and make theater together; with rigorous testing, masking, and distancing, we are confident we will be able to bring you this beautiful play without sacrificing your sense of safety or the safety of our artists and their communities.

Tickets are $30 and $15 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/hmsrichard2