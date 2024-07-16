DARK LADIES To Premiere Off-Broadway At Players Theatre This Fall 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Be Bold! Productions will produce Dark Ladies: Ghostly Tales by Gothic Ladies Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre NYC Sept 21 - Nov 3. This original production, written by Brenda Bell and scored by Michael Sgouros, draws inspiration from ghost stories written by female authors such as Edith Wharton, Emily Bronte and Mary Howitt, and presents them as vignettes for an evening of chilling storytelling.

"Ghost stories are not about the dead - but the fears of the living. Our mistresses of the macabre, female writers from the restricted era of the 19th and early 20th century, know how to spin a spine-tingling tale. Stories that manifest our deepest fears into flesh, bone and spirits - revealing the darker side we all crave - beyond the grave", says Bell.

"These women writers survived and thrived in a time when their voices were often silenced." says Bell. "They used ghost stories as a way to unveil issues that were important to the women of their time, that would be otherwise taboo to discuss openly."

The production's eerie scenes seamlessly blend three one-acts with short theatre macabre skits (including "The Spider and the Fly", Dancing Bones and Xylophones, and Emily Bronte's "Spellbound") for an evening that will make theatre-goers shiver in their seats - and perhaps check under the bed before sleeping.

Dark Ladies runs Sept 21 - Nov 3, 2024, Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre NYC: 115 MacDougal Street, New York City, near the West 4th Street subway stop.

Tickets are on sale now at www.BeBoldNY.com

For group rates, please contact: groupsales@victorytheatrical.com

Comments