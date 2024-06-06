Crossroads Live North America To Host Virtual Panel Discussion On Black Hair In Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crossroads Live North America has announced a virtual panel discussion into the "History of Black Hair in the Workplace: How to Transform the Theater Industry with Humanity". This event will be held on June 20th at 11:30 AM ET / 4:30 PM UK / 8:30 AM PT.

This virtual event will delve into the history and significance of Black hair in the theater industry, exploring its cultural, social, and artistic dimensions. The discussion aims to create a space for open dialogue around Black hair as a symbol of identity, resistance, and artistic expression. By engaging with industry professionals, the panel seeks to evolve the industry as a whole, starting with a conversation.

The goals of this discussion include sharing the history of Black hair and its cultural significance, exploring the challenges faced by Black professionals regarding hair representation and acceptance today, and a discussion of transformative strategies to promote inclusivity in the theater industry.

This event is open to anyone interested in the intersection of art and culture, particularly: theater professionals (actors, directors, costume and makeup artists), theater students, historians, and anyone passionate about inclusivity

This discussion will be moderated by Charisse Fontes, VP of People, Crossroads Live North America, and will include guest panelists: Liz Printz, Wig Designer; Angela Rowles, CEO Crossroads Live North America; and Sharonna Shelton, Beauty Industry Expert.

This event is a crucial step towards fostering a more inclusive and representative theater industry. Crossroads Live is committed to creating spaces for important conversations and evolving alongside the communities it serves.

Event Details:

Date: June 20th

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 4:30 PM UK / 8:30 AM PT

Platform: Virtual (Link provided to those who RSVP)

RSVP: https://shorturl.at/Yat8G

Website: https://www.xroadslive.com/history-of-hair-in-the-workplace

Moderator:

Charisse Fontes

Charisse Fontes, a celebrated author, international speaker, and revered thought leader, is a trailblazer in the culture industry. She has expertly blended her skills as a Chief People Officer with her empathetic nature as a birth doula to inspire meaningful transformations in organizations of all sizes.

From pioneering Culture Circle, a boutique firm focused on creating healthy company cultures, to holding significant positions like VP of People at Betts Recruiting and Senior People Operations Manager at Imgur, Charisse Fontes has continuously broken new ground. Her leadership has propelled transformative strategies for culture and operations within these organizations, as well as at Kiip, where she served as the Chief People Officer.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Charisse runs Humanity Power, a non-profit dedicated to elevating humanity in communities and dismantling societal 'isms.' As an anthropologist and author, she imparts her invaluable insights to individuals and communities alike. Charisse's unique blend of professional and human-centered roles makes her a beacon of inspiration and a testament to the power of embracing shared humanity.

Charisse Fontes' vast knowledge, diverse experience, and innovative approach make her an invaluable asset to any organization seeking to create a positive change and achieve its goals. Her dedication to personal growth, culture, and humanity not only shapes her professional work but also forms the backbone of her life's mission to create a world where every individual can thrive.

Born and raised in the Bay Area, California, Charisse lives with her husband, six kids, and a house full of plants. She is a Trekkie, part-time DJ, intuitive guide, angler, and avid student of meditation.

Panel

Wig Designer Credits: Las Borinquenas (EST), White Rose (Theatre Row), Summer Stock (Goodspeed Opera House), Griswold's Broadway Vacation (5th Ave Theatre), Bruce (Seattle Rep), Legally Blonde (The Muny), JOY (George Street Playhouse), COMPANY (Barrington Stage), Annie Get Your Gun (Bay Street Theatre). [B'Way Associate Wig Designer] Hell's Kitchen, COMPANY 1st National Tour, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hamilton, On Your Feet, Beautiful the Carol King Musical. Graduate of University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Local 798 Member. [TV/Film] Emmy Nominated Hair stylist The Wiz Live!, [Producer] Feature film THORP: Streaming on Amazon Prime, Short film Sun Shine, Bird House, Halmoni's Pot. Website www.lizprintzdesign.com

Prior to becoming CEO of Crossroads Live North America, she was Troika Entertainment's Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Angela has managed over 60 large scale touring Broadway Musicals across the globe including production with partners like Disney, DreamWorks, The Really Useful Group, Broadway Asia, Broadway Entertainment Group, and Blue Man Productions. She was the Managing Director of Washington D.C.'s historic National Theatre and Vice President of Business Development for NETworks Presentations.

She is Executive Producer for the current tour of Annie that is visiting Macau this summer before resuming next Fall. Angela holds a BFA in Dance from Sam Houston State University and an MBA with an emphasis on Executive Leadership from the University of Maryland.

Sharonna Shelton

A seasoned professional with a career that paints an inspiring trajectory, Sharonna has accrued a bevy of qualifications in her quest for knowledge, armed with an impressive array of credentials and a steadfast commitment to fostering excellence in the beauty industry. This includes multiple licenses in the world of advanced esthetics, a license in the therapeutic field of massage therapy, working towards solidifying her license as a natural hair care provider, and the mantle of an advanced modality educator. As a licensed instructor, Sharonna has crafted a niche for herself, adeptly guiding her students to master the intricate art of esthetics and empowering them to shine in the industry. Yet, Sharonna's accomplishments are not confined solely to the aesthetics industry. With a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice in her academic arsenal, Sharonna has dedicated an impressive 15-year span of her career to the noble cause of human services, thus underscoring her deep-seated drive to effect positive change in the community.

As a former Director of Education, Sharonna is poised to propel the beauty industry to unprecedented heights. Her vision is as lucid as it is ambitious—to elevate the industry to a pedestal where she impacts others in the industry not only to meet but effortlessly surpass industry benchmarks, thereby solidifying those who desire to be positioned as luminaries in the Beauty Industry. Social media @vannityblu

Crossroads Live North America is an innovative, full-service theatrical production company. We pride ourselves on creating quality productions that are adaptable to the ever-changing marketplace, delivering the Broadway experience to audiences in North America and beyond. Crossroads Live North America strives to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment where all contributions are valued, honored, and supported.

