Craig Donnelly Presents Two New Dramas In Two NYC Festivals

Playwright and performer Craig Donnelly will be premiering two new plays in two New York festivals this August.

The Pointe is about a legendary principal ballerina, who has agreed to choreograph a ballet for a summer intensive program for young dancers. Her reputation as an eccentric personality, has the girls that were cast in the piece, on edge. But as the choreography process unfolds, the girls learn that rumors about her life do not even begin to explain the life that she has lead. And while the girls learn from the mistakes of her past, she herself faces her greatest fear of all... her immortality.

Doppelgänger is about a social media star, Max Henderson, who dies in a prank gone wrong. Max's agent gets a brilliant idea to replace him; track down his doppelgänger and convince him to simply take over for Max. He enlists some help from the CEO of VideoSpace (the leading video platform) as well as Max's sister to track down Sam Greene, whose been living a typical college life up until now. Ultimately, Sam must choose whether to leave his normal life behind and join the impossible stakes world of the social media elite.

The Pointe is being presented in the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival at Theatre Row in the Lion Theatre. Performances dates/times are August 14th (5pm), August 15th (8pm) and August 17th (2pm). This production will be directed by Paul Edwards with Mr. Donnelly choreographing. The following week, Mr. Donnelly will be making his directorial debut with Doppelgänger. The show is being presented in the Rave Theatre Festival at The Clemente Center in the Teatro La Tea. Performance dates/times are August 18th (4:30pm), August 20th (7pm), August 22nd (7pm), August 24th (7pm), August 25th (4:15pm).

When asked about the upcoming productions, Mr. Donnelly stated that he's "extremely grateful" for the opportunities being given to him. "Seriously, I could not be more thankful and excited to share these plays with New York audiences."

Tickets for The Pointe are on sale now at broadwayboundfestival.com

Tickets for Doppelgänger are on sale now at ravetheaterfestival.com

Both shows are estimated to run about 75 minutes each.





