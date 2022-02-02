Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Corcadorca Brings Enda Walsh's THE SAME To Irish Arts Centre

The Same opens on Wednesday, February 16th and continues until March 6th.

Feb. 2, 2022  

Corcadorca Theatre Company's award-winning production of The Same, by Tony Award Winning Enda Walsh, will be presented at the Irish Arts Centre in New York this month, (February) marking its US Premiere.

This immersive, mind-bending drama, features tour-de-force performances by two of Ireland's most celebrated theatre actors, Eileen Walsh and Catherine Walsh.International Producer, Maura O'Keeffe of Once Off Productions, said "we are delighted to be working with Corcadorca, and Enda, to bring The Same to New York for the Irish Arts Centre's First Season in their new building. I've long been a fan of both and excited to be bringing this work to an international audience."

Directed by Pat Kiernan, with music & sound design by Peter Power, first performed at the Old Cork Prison in 2017 and winning numerous awards including Best New Play, The Same is about two women, both named Lisa, who meet for the first time, and they come to realize they have more in common than just a name.

The Same opens on Wednesday, February 16th and continues until March 6th. Event link: https://irishartscenter.org/event/corcadorca-enda-walsh-the-same


