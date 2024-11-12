Connor Burns' 1994 Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Connor Burns' 1994 opens tonight as part of SoHo Playhouse's 2024 International Fringe Encore Comedy Series! The show runs Off-Broadway through November 17. Tuesday - Saturday at 7pm, with added Saturday and Sunday at 5pm.

Don't miss the UK's most exciting new comedy phenomenon, Scottish stand-up Connor Burns, fresh from his extraordinary 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe smash-hit season, winner of a Fringe Encore Series run in New York as part of the 2024 New York Comedy Festival, and part of his incredible 100+ date British, Australian and European tour!

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets are $31 - $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. To purchase tickets, and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/comedy.

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe comics this season has to offer! Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

Comments