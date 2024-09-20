Concert Reading Of VINCENT To Premiere At Spark Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The concert reading of VINCENT, a new musical, will be presented at the Spark Festival on September 29th at 2 PM at the Chain Theater.

VINCENT follows a preteen named Vinnie who has recently been diagnosed with ADHD as he struggles in a school system not built for his success. Along the way, he finds confidence in his love for the arts and learns the importance of using his voice with the help of his imaginary friend Vincent Van Gogh. Accompanied by a pop-rock contemporary score, this is a journey of finding identity and self-acceptance that challenges others to look beyond the surface of everyone they meet.

The creative team includes Gabrielle Ammirato (Librettist), Yen-Nien Hsu (Lyricist/Composer), Lauren Stock (Director), and Refiye Tappan (Music Director).

The cast features Mason Olshavsky, Jason Pintar, Anastasia Korbal, Abigail Carbonneau, Jazley Genovese, Joseph Nalieth, Alex Massoroti, and Leo Chang.

Tickets are available at Spark Theater Festival NYC.

