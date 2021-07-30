Complete Casting Announced For Workshop Production Of A CURIOUS THING; OR SUPERHEROES K'AINT FLY

JAG Productions has announced the complete casting for the workshop production of a curious thing; or superheroes k'aint fly by Jeremy O'Brian, which will kick off the Theatre on the Hill summer series at King Arthur Baking Company running August 13-15. A 90-minute piece, a curious thing; or superheroes k'aint fly (Development: American Academy of Dramatic Arts) is directed by Sideeq Heard (Word Becomes Flesh - NYU Grad Acting FreePlay Festival).

O'Brian's a curious thing; or superheroes k'aint fly is a queer romance about parenthood and death. Virgo and Aries have just passed the newlywed stage when they start to reconsider their plans to become parents. As they ask the hard question, they uncover deep-seated fears. a curious thing; or superheroes k'ain't fly is an electric and boldly touching play exploring the universal question of parenthood in a world laden with danger.

JAG Productions welcomes Delius Doherty (Broadway: The Book of Mormon; Off-Broadway: The Visitor; TV: Vinyl, Law & Order: SVU) and Mickey M. Nixon (Regional: Saturday Night Fever, James and the Giant Peach), who will play Virgo and Aries, respectively.

The creative team is rounded out by Nehprii Amenii (Scenic Designer), Amber Tanudjaja (Lighting Designer), Alek Deva (Sound Designer), Adrienne Wells (Production Stage Manager), Alexander Friedland (Assistant Stage Manager), Arianna Knapp (Production Supervisor), and Cheyenne Doczi (Associate Production Manager).

Tickets for a curious thing; or superheroes k'aint fly are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.jagproductionsvt.com/theatre-on-a-hill. Performances will be each night August 13-15 at 8:00pm EST.