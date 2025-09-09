Complete Cast and Design Team Set for RICHARD II Starring Michael Urie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RED BULL THEATER has revealed the complete cast to join Emmy nominated actor Michael Urie in a powerful new version of Shakespeare's Richard II: Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D’Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.

The design team will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic; Tony Award nominations: Buena Vista Social Club, A Strange Loop; Obie for Sustained Excellence in Set Design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet will serve as Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator.

Performances will begin Tuesday October 28th, with Opening Night set for Monday November 10th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through Sunday November 30th only at the Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette Street). Performances will be Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM. There is an added matinee performance Thursday, November 6th at 2:00 PM. The box office at Astor Place Theatre will be open 1-hour before each performance.Richard II will be the first production at the Astor Place under its new management, No Guarantees Productions. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.redbulltheater.com/richard-the-second.

A long-time artistic collaborator of Red Bull Theater, Michael Urie has performed to acclaim in numerous Revelation Readings and Off-Broadway productions, including his celebrated star turns in The Revenger's Tragedy in 2005, and The Government Inspector in 2017: “The peerless Michael Urie,” as Ben Brantley wrote in the New York Times, about his performance in the title role. “As this play's misleading protagonist, Mr. Urie establishes himself as a bona fide leading man, in the tradition of great physical comedy performers like Kevin Kline." Recently nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on “Shrinking” (Apple TV+), he is currently appearing on Broadway in Oh, Mary! as Mary’s Teacher.

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare’s poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king’s divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty. Michael Urie’s virtuosic performance and Craig Baldwin’s inventive adaptation make Richard’s tragic descent freshly immediate, staged a stone’s throw from the site of the historic Astor Place Riots, the original American cocktail of politics, insurrection, and Shakespeare.