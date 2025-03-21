Complete Cast Set for YOU & ME World Premiere at A.R.T. New York Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The complete cast has been set for Anthony M. Laura's world premiere of his play "You & Me," which begins workshops next month and is slated to open Off-Broadway at A.R.T. New York Theatres in April of 2026. Mr. Laura will direct the production as well.

"You & Me" takes place at a diner in a small town in New York and tells the story of Chloe (Brianne Buishas), whose twin sister Delilah (also played by Brianne Buishas in flashbacks) was the sole person responsible for a school shooting at a local university. Delilah's girlfriend Mackenzie (Courtnie Keaton) survived the attack and must come to terms with a different life in the wake of Delilah's actions and death. Chloe and Mackenzie begin to form a bond that tests everything they once knew.

The principal cast includes Ms. Buishas, Ms. Keaton, Delano Allen, Cole Bellorgey, Winter Donnelly, Cate Finck, Marlowe Finck, Nour Habbash, Sydney Law, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Rheanna Salazar.

The understudy cast includes Katia Mendoza, Allixandrya Jordynn, Gabe Calleja, Candy Dato, Ellivia Gold, Enza Grimm, Brittany Ann Hernandez, Isa Mellody, Zoe Scott and Templar Grace Wright.

The creative team includes Curtis Howard (Set Design), Sarah Woods (Lighting Design), Philip Lauto (Composer) and Rose Hart (Songwriter). Callie Stribling will stage manage the production.

Mr. Laura and Jacklyn Collier will produce the play under the Face to Face Films banner.

"You & Me" will play for 23 performances, with 4 guaranteed performances for the understudy cast.

Comments