Complete Cast & Creative Team Set for MALAPERT LOVE at The Tank

The Tank and The Artistic Home have revealed the complete cast and creative team for Malapert Love written by Siah Berlatsky and directed by Julian Hester. Malapert Love will begin performances on Thursday, October 16 and run through Sunday, November 9, 2025 at The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater.

The cast of Malapert Love will include Grant Carriker (A Bright Room Called Day) as Lord Montoya, Declan Collins (A Perfect Map of Everything) as Skip, Karla Corona (Vanya on the Plains) as Gabriella, Emilie Rose Danno (Little Shop of Horrors) as Esperanza, Ernest Henton (Witch) as Molyneux, Frank Nall (Her Honor Jane Byrne) as Phischbreath, and Jenna Steege (Late Nite Catechism) as Lorca.

The creative team of Malapert Love will feature scenic design by Hayley E Wallenfeldt (The Tin Angel), costume design by Mary Nora Wolf (Rent), lighting design by Anna Schultz (Flower Power), sound design by Petter Wahlback (Requiem for a Heavyweight), and properties design by Randy Rozler (Dying For It). David Blixt will serve as the Fight and Intimacy Choreographer.

The Winner of Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Work, Malapert Love is a queer reimagining of Shakespeare's comedies from 21-year-old playwright Siah Berlatsky. Featuring the play's original cast from Chicago's award-winning Artistic Home theater company, Malapert Love takes audiences to a farcical, faraway kingdom where personas are concocted, plots are hatched, and paint thinner is sniffed – all for unrequited love!

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.