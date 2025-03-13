Comedian Azhar Bande-Ali's BAD MUSLIM Premieres at NYC Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a climate of increasing anti-muslim rhetoric, award-winning comedian Azhar Bande-Ali premieres Bad Muslim at NYC Fringe Festival, a show that reclaims the muslim narrative.

Written and performed by Azhar Bande-Ali at Chain Mainstage Theatre (312 W 36th St. 4th Floor, NYC) on April 9 (Wed) at 6pm, April 13 (Sun) at 5:20pm, April 15 (Tue) at 7:40pm & April 20 (Sun) at 2pm.

What happens when you audition to be America's Next Top Muslim—and totally bomb? When you accidentally steal Jesus from a Catholic Church? Or when you try to embrace your faith, only to realize you might be the worst Muslim of all time?

Award-winning comedian and storyteller Azhar Bande-Ali brings his hilarious and deeply personal solo show Bad Muslim to the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival. Through a mix of stand-up comedy and heartfelt storytelling, Azhar takes audiences on a wild journey through identity, faith, and the universal struggle to belong.

With the sharp wit of a stand-up set and the emotional depth of a one-person play, Bad Muslim is equal parts funny, moving, and chaotically relatable. If Hasan Minhaj and Mike Birbiglia had a rebellious younger sibling, it would be Azhar Bande-Ali writing Bad Muslim—an uproarious reflection on labels, identity, and why no one really knows what they're doing, religious or not.

Tickets available now at www.badmuslim.co

