Colt Coeur Announces Virtual Fall/Winter 2020 Season

Colt Coeur will be presenting a one night only livestream of SEVEN MINUTES IN HEAVEN starring Natalia Dyer, Nic Ashe and More.

In honor of the play's 10th anniversary Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Steven Levenson are joined by an all-star cast for a one-night only livestream of SEVEN MINUTES IN HEAVEN. The cast features Nic Ashe (Queen Sugar), Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Leah Lewis (The Half of It), Justin Linville (Crashing), Dallas Liu (PEN15), and Odeya Rush (Lady Bird), with stage directions read by Sidikha Ashraf. The event streams live on Saturday, September 26 at 8pm ET.

Seven Minutes in Heaven is a hilarious and emotionally raw play that follows six high school freshman caught in the absurd, aching, terrible ecstasy of being young on a splintered night of dysfunctional party games, fumbling first kisses, ruined reputations, broken promises, and raw, raw fun. Set in 1995, the play is charged with the manic exhilaration and stultifying terror of adolescence and explores familiar territory with a unique, brash sense of theatricality. In his 2010 review Ben Brantley commented on how "the play is so real that you almost believe it was written by one of the characters."

This reading is presented by special arrangement with Actor's Equity through Theater Authority, Inc. Proceeds will benefit Colt Coeur's Education and Mentorship programs. The online event, scheduled for Saturday, September 26th at 8pm ET, is ticketed with access starting at $5 and available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seven-minutes-in-heaven-10th-anniversary-reading-tickets-119660095567 and at coltcoeur.org.

